A Florence man faces several misdemeanor charges after leading Morgan County Sheriff’s Office deputies on a chase and wrecking a vehicle Friday night in Decatur, authorities said.
Deputies tried to stop a vehicle heading northbound on U.S. 31 at the Alabama trooper station, the Sheriff’s Office said. The vehicle, which was reported stolen to Tuscumbia police, didn’t stop and attempted to elude deputies on U.S. 31 through Decatur, according to the office.
The vehicle ultimately wrecked in the area of East Moulton Street and Second Street, near the Brick Deli & Tavern, the office said.
The man then tried to flee on foot but was apprehended by assisting Decatur police officers behind The Decatur Daily building on First Avenue Southeast, the office said.
Michael Lavon Johnson, 49, of Florence, was taken into custody by deputies and transported to Morgan County Jail.
According to jail records, Johnson was charged with reckless endangerment, attempting to elude a police officer, speeding and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, with bail set at $1,200.
