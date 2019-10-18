A Huntsville man who allegedly robbed a Decatur business is in the Morgan County Jail, according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies on Thursday night picked up Terrence Warren Jackson, 41, of Huntsville, from the Mobile County Metro Jail and transported him to the Morgan County Jail, where he was booked on Decatur police charges for first-degree robbery, said office spokesman Mike Swafford.
No bail is set, according to Swafford.
Jackson is charged in connection with the robberies of several north Alabama businesses, including a Decatur Metro by T-Mobile store, Swafford said, and he is also a suspect in the Hartselle GameStop robbery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.