Two paintings of Brittany Alexander’s children hang on the living room wall of the family’s new home — a Habitat for Humanity house they moved into two weeks ago.
“I can’t believe we’ve actually made it. I’m overjoyed. All of the hard work I put into this house was for my babies. This is our home,” the 32-year-old Alexander said, holding back tears. “It amazes me to think how far we’ve come on this journey.”
During the years-long journey, Alexander faced lows — battling cervical cancer twice and experiencing a miscarriage — and highs — celebrating the births of her two children.
Today, Alexander will celebrate Mother’s Day with her children, 7-year-old Alana Orr and 4-year-old Malachi Orr, in their new Southwest Decatur home.
“Everything I do is for my children. I want to show them where hard work will get them and raise them to be caring, respectful, humble and God-loving,” Alexander said.
Alexander’s path to motherhood began eight years ago when, at 24, she became pregnant. After a difficult pregnancy, with Alexander unable to work due to nausea and constant trips to the hospital, Alana was born.
“When I saw her, my heart melted. She was so precious and juicy and fat. She had the cutest smirk and dimples. I was so thankful she was healthy,” Alexander said.
The following year, Alexander developed cervical cancer. Doctors froze off the abnormal cells using cryotherapy. The cancer, though, returned in 2017 after she gave birth to Malachi.
“I feel so blessed to say, as of right now, I am cancer free and I am here with my children,” Alexander said. “The doctor told me my children could be both a blessing and a curse, because both times I’ve had cancer have been after I’ve given birth. But I wouldn’t change a thing. My children are the biggest blessing in my life.”
She cherishes those blessings even more now.
In 2015, Alexander, while living in Arizona with her then-husband, experienced a miscarriage. She was five months pregnant with twins.
“To have to pass them was difficult physically and emotionally. They were so tiny. When I held my babies, they fit in my palm,” Alexander said, stretching out her hands.
'Miracle baby'
Despite deciding not to try for another child, three months after the miscarriage, they found out they were expecting.
“I was nervous. I was scared that because of having cervical cancer my body wouldn’t be able to carry a baby again. I didn’t want to tell anybody about the pregnancy because I was afraid. I didn’t want to go down that road of possibly losing him,” Alexander said.
On Dec. 29, 2016, a year after the miscarriage, Malachi was born.
“He is our miracle baby. Even though we weren’t trying for another one, God had plans for us,” Alexander said. “There have been bittersweet moments when I think about the twins, the children I was not able to grow with, but God has blessed me with two beautiful babies. He’s given me these babies to nourish, to love and to care for.”
In 2017, following the separation from her husband, Alexander returned to Decatur with Alana and Malachi and moved in with family members.
Through Candy Ayers with Community Action Partnership of North Alabama, Alexander learned about Habitat for Humanity of Morgan County. The nonprofit faith-based organization builds homes for families in need — for single parents, adults caring for disabled children and senior citizens living on a fixed income.
After Habitat denied her first application, Alexander hesitated to apply again. But, with encouragement from her family, she did and, in 2019, Habitat accepted her application.
To receive a home, Alexander completed budget and homeowner education courses, and volunteered 100 hours at the ReStore and 100 hours at Habitat build sites, where she learned to put up vinyl siding, lay floors, cut out windows and do landscaping. She also agreed to a 30-year, no-interest mortgage.
Anderson completed the requirements while also juggling work as a medical assistant, classes at Virginia College and small group study at Epic Church. Some days, she nailed and cut pieces of wood in her scrubs.
“Brittany has amazed me,” said Alexander’s mother Jennifer Alexander. “She has worked so hard to get this home for her children. Everything she does is for them. She has done an outstanding job.”
Brittany Alexander credited her parents, William and Jennifer Alexander, for molding her spiritually, mentally and emotionally.
“My parents are my role models. My mom is loving and strong-willed. She established a strong foundation for us,” Brittany Alexander said. “My dad was a hard worker and made sure we had what we needed. Even now, if I needed my oil changed or a tire fixed, he would be right on it. Without my parents, I wouldn’t be the woman I am today.”
Lessons for children
She is trying to pass on the lessons instilled in her by her parents down to her children.
“I try to set the best example I can for them. Even when I mess up, I’ve learned to take accountability. I apologize to them if I do something to hurt their feelings. I want them to learn that apologizing is not a weakness. I don’t want them to be prideful,” Alexander said.
Alexander co-parents Alana and Malachi with her ex-husband, who moved back to north Alabama from Arizona.
“He is a wonderful father. We have a great relationship now and have great communication. He gets the kids every other weekend,” Alexander said. “It is challenging, though, not having someone helping out with the kids every day. I feel like I’m playing two roles at times and just do the best I can.”
As a single parent, Alexander — who graduated from Decatur High, earned a bachelor’s degree in biology from Tuskegee University and plans on attending nursing school in the fall — juggles working as a health aide with spending time with her children.
“She’s nice, sweet, loving and caring,” Alana said of her mother. “I like when we go to the park and do crafts.”
“Her heart makes her special,” Malachi said. “I love when we go to Chuck E. Cheese.”
By taking them to museums and on vacation and exposing them to arts and nature, Alexander hopes to introduce Alana and Malachi to new experiences.
“I like for them to step out of their comfort zones and try new things,” Alexander said. “I love spending time with and watching them grow. They grow so fast and you can’t get those years back. I am savoring every day as their mother.”
