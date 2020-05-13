A motorcyclist was airlifted from the scene of a crash at the intersection of Gordon Terry Parkway and Old Highway 24 this afternoon, according to Decatur police.
Police spokeswoman Emily Long said the collision involved a motorcycle and a gray Dodge Durango. The motorcycle appeared to have impacted the driver's side wheel and fender of the Dodge.
The condition of the motorcyclist, whose name was not released, is unknown. Police blocked off westbound lanes on Gordon Terry Parkway near the Phillips 66 gas station, with traffic being directed to Old Highway 24.
