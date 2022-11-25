Another piece of the Moulton Heights community was added to the city earlier this week even though Decatur District 1 Councilman Billy Jackson objected to the annexation because an apartment complex is planned for the property.
The Decatur City Council voted 4-1 during its meeting Monday to approve the annexation of 2.5 acres at 2210 Eighth St. S.W.
The property is at the split of Eighth Street and Moulton Heights Road and one-fifth of a mile east of Beltline Road Southwest. This is the second Moulton Heights property to enter the city recently, with 11.3 acres at 2319 Old Moulton Road annexing in Sept. 6. That property is zoned B-2, general business district, for Omega Hotel Group.
City Planner Lee Terry said the Eighth Street property originally was designated for pre-zoning as R-4, multi-family attached residential, to match the owners’ stated plans for building new apartments there, but the process was never completed. A pre-zoning is usually done prior to annexation so the owner or developer knows that the planned project will be allowed on the property when it becomes part of the city.
Terry said a deed issue delayed the owners’ plans, but they have since decided to go ahead with the annexation and get the property zoned at a later date.
Jackson cast the only vote against the annexation after voicing his objection to the planned apartment complex because its location is near a formerly troubled spot in his District 1.
He said the Eighth Street site is only about 1.5 miles from where the Stonegate Village public housing project once stood. The housing project became so fraught with criminal problems that the city shut it down and demolished it in 2003. The property sat empty for years until the city built and opened Seville, an affordable housing subdivision of single-family homes, in 2014.
“This was a really tough area and we said then we would never build apartments in this area because of those problems,” Jackson said.
He said he knows the city needs apartments, but he doesn’t think they work for that neighborhood because if its history.
Jackson also said his district has a history of having one of the largest footprints of rental properties so he thinks the area “is not conducive to more apartments.”
Jackson said he is also concerned that apartments on the Eighth Street site would “back up to one of the nastiest streets in Decatur” because of the repeated illegal dumping along the road.
Terry said illegal dumping doesn’t fall under the Planning Department. It is handled by Community Development and the Police Department. However, he said adding new apartments might help solve the illegal dumping issue.
“One problem is there is a lack of development in the area and that there’s illegal dumping,” Terry said. “In my mind, more residents in the area could be a huge help to solve that problem.”
Moulton Heights is an unincorporated community surrounded by parts of Southwest Decatur on three sides and other unincorporated areas to the north. The community once had its own school. After eliminating junior high classes in 1962, Moulton Heights Elementary School closed in 1966.
Council President Jacob Ladner said Wednesday that the vote was only about annexing the Eighth Street property.
“I’m never not going to vote for an annexation because it’s an opportunity to add property to the city,” Ladner said.
Councilman Carlton McMasters said after the meeting that the annexation “gives the city some control” over what might be built on it.
“Just because we annexed it in that doesn’t mean we’re going to zone it for apartments,” McMasters said.
McMasters said the council “always has some option of putting some stipulations in” when it comes to a development. This could include making sure the apartments are upscale, he said.
Ladner said the City Council will have to consider the proposed zoning in the future, and he’s almost sure the request will be for an R-4 zoning. He said he considers the developer's track record and the type of project planned when a new zoning or a rezoning proposal comes before the council.
Ladner said he views the Eighth Street property as part of the Beltline because it’s so close.
“A hotel with retail is planned almost right next to it (Eighth Street property),” Ladner said. “These developments could change the area in a positive way.”
