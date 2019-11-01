Less than a week before his case is scheduled for trial, Morgan County Circuit Judge Jennifer Howell on Thursday granted a capital murder defendant’s motion to suppress a statement he made in a police interview.
Cedric Cowan, 20, is the fourth and only remaining defendant in a 2015 capital murder case, in which two Decatur men were fatally shot and several people were robbed. Last month, his attorneys filed a motion to suppress the statement he made in a second police interview, two days after his arrest, based on the alleged violation of his juvenile Miranda rights.
He was 16 when he was arrested.
A hearing on the motion was held Monday. Cowan’s trial is set for Wednesday.
Morgan County District Attorney Scott Anderson declined to comment. Cowan’s attorneys Brent Burney and Carl Cole couldn’t be reached for comment Thursday afternoon.
In their motion, Cowan’s attorneys said Cowan was arrested May 17, 2015, and Decatur police Detective Mike Burleson read him his juvenile Miranda rights that night, with Cowan agreeing to speak with the detective.
Then, on May 19, 2015, Burleson brought Cowan back to the Decatur police interview room after charges against him were upgraded to include charges of capital murder, according to the motion, and Cowan indicated he wanted to speak again.
Cowan was read the adult Miranda rights and gave incriminating oral and written statements, the motion stated.
“Our position is that it is due to be suppressed,” Burney said at the hearing on Monday.
Attached to the motion are Cowan’s signed waiver of juvenile Miranda rights on May 17, 2015, and his signed waiver of adult Miranda rights dated May 19, 2015.
“At this point, we’re not sure we’d offer that statement into evidence,” Morgan County Assistant District Attorney Paul Matthews said at the hearing.
The juvenile version of the Miranda rights includes the statement that if a parent or guardian is not present, “you have a right to communicate with them, and if necessary, reasonable means will be provided for you to do so.”
All four defendants were charged in the shooting deaths of Antonio Hernandez-Lopez, 27, on May 15, 2015, in the carport of a Decatur home, and Josh Davis, 25, who was found dead in Wilson Morgan Park early the morning of May 16, 2015.
Cedric Cowan’s brother, 25-year-old Joseph Cowan, pleaded guilty in September to multiple counts of capital murder and robbery, and one count of shooting into an occupied dwelling. He was sentenced to life without parole on the murder counts and 115 years on the other counts.
A jury in February 2018 convicted Cortez Mitchell on two counts of felony murder and four counts of first-degree robbery. He received two life sentences and four 20-year sentences.
Amani Goodwin in January 2018 entered a guilty plea to two counts of felony murder and three counts of first-degree robbery, according to court documents. He was sentenced to serve a life sentence with the possibility of parole for each felony murder count and 20 years for each robbery count. In the plea deal, Goodwin had agreed to testify at the trials of his co-defendants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.