The only remaining defendant in a 2015 crime spree that left two dead in Decatur is seeking to suppress statements he made to police based on alleged violation of his juvenile Miranda rights.
“My name is Cedric Cowan. I am 16 years old,” begins the statement he is seeking to suppress. “On Wednesday night, May 13, 2015, I got picked up at my house by Amani Goodwin. My brother Joe was in the car too. … At some point we picked up Cortez Mitchell. We planned on robbing someone. I had my .25 pistol and I don’t know what other guns were in the car. We drove around for awhile looking for someone to rob.”
Mitchell and Goodwin are in prison serving life sentences with the possibility of parole on various counts, including murder.
Joseph Cowan, now 25, on Sept. 24 pleaded guilty to multiple counts of capital murder and robbery, and one count of shooting into an occupied dwelling. He was sentenced to life without parole on the murder counts and 115 years on the other counts.
Joseph Cowan, unlike his brother, faced a possible death penalty. Because Cedric Cowan was a minor at the time of the crimes, his maximum sentence is life without parole.
Cedric Cowan, now 20, is seeking to prevent a jury from considering the statements he made against his interest in a police interview room two days after he was booked into jail. The motion to suppress includes only one page of a longer written statement he wrote. The short excerpt does not mention the shootings, and the complete statement is not in the court file.
Brent Burney, one of Cedric Cowan’s lawyers, explains in the motion that his client was arrested May 17, 2015. Decatur police Detective Mike Burleson that night read Cowan his juvenile Miranda rights and Cowan agreed to speak with him. The motion provides no details on the first interview. Cowan was then served with a warrant for capital murder and, two days after his arrest, Burleson again brought him to the interview room. This time, however, he read him the adult version of his Miranda rights.
Attached to the motion are Cedric Cowan’s signed waiver of juvenile Miranda rights on May 17, 2015, and his signed waiver of adult Miranda rights dated May 19, 2015.
The main difference between juvenile and adult Miranda rights is that the juvenile version includes the statement, “If your … parent or guardian is not present, you have a right to communicate with them, and if necessary, reasonable means will be provided for you to do so.”
Miranda rights
Burney on Friday said the reading of the basic Miranda rights is required under case law interpreting the U.S. Constitution, but Alabama law also requires the reading of the juvenile Miranda rights for those under 18. He said it's an important protection.
"They're not emotionally or intellectually mature, and unfortunately, most juveniles who are picked up for crimes have a lower IQ. They're dealing with the police, and at least at the detective level, police are professional interrogators," Burney said. "Regardless of whether you're charged with truancy or murder, you have rights. That's what our country is about.
"A kid can't buy a car or enter into a contract. The least we should do before they have to talk to a police officer is let them know they can call their parents. It gives them a safety valve. It lets them know, 'I'm in trouble, but I can still call mom and dad.' "
Burney’s motion relies heavily on a 2013 Alabama Criminal Court of Appeals decision with similar facts. In that case, a minor gave an initial statement after being read his juvenile Miranda rights. He gave another statement three days later, but this time was read the adult Miranda rights. The court held that the first reading of the juvenile Miranda rights had become “stale” before he made the later statement to police, and that the reading of the adult Miranda rights “resulted in a waiver of (the juvenile’s) rights that was not voluntary.”
The appellate court in that case ruled the self-incriminating statement the minor made to police should have been excluded from trial.
Burney argues that, in a case narrative, Burleson acknowledges that the initial reading of the juvenile Miranda rights had become stale.
“Since it had been over 48 hours since Detective Burleson had spoken with Cowan, Detective Burleson read him the DPD Miranda Rights/Waiver of Rights from a pre-printed form for a second time,” according to Burleson’s narrative.
The problem, argues Burney, is that he used the wrong form.
District Attorney Scott Anderson on Friday declined to comment.
Among the charges against Cedric Cowan and the other defendants is that they pulled guns on three teenagers behind Julian Harris Elementary School and robbed them. This was on May 13, 2015, two days before the shooting deaths of Antonio Hernandez-Lopez, 27, on May 15, 2015, in Lopez’s Southwest Decatur home’s carport, and Josh Davis, 25, who was found dead in Wilson Morgan Park early the morning of May 16, 2015.
In the brief portion of Cedric Cowan’s statement to Burleson included in the motion to suppress, this incident is referenced.
“We saw some kids at the playground at Julian Harris and decided to rob them. Amani was driving. He parked the car and we all got out and walked up to them. I told the boy to give me his…”
At this point, the excerpt attached to the motion ends.
While the robbery of the teens at Julian Harris was not the most serious charge faced by the defendants, it led to the first major break in the investigation. The defendants allegedly stole an iPhone from one of the victims, who subsequently bought a new one.
“In the process of syncing his new phone with iPhone cloud service, the victim noticed an unknown male in a picture that was taken the day of the robbery,” Burleson wrote May 19, 2015, in an application for an arrest warrant of Cedric Cowan. The photo was taken in the Decatur High School cafeteria, and detectives determined it was taken by Cortez Mitchell.
Police arrested Mitchell and “he confessed to being a part of the robbery at Julian Harris, the robbery and murder at Albert Street, and the robbery on 11th Avenue.” He also named Cedric Cowan and the other defendants as being participants in the crimes. That led to search warrants and, according to police, the discovery of the murder weapons and other evidence.
Recusal denied
Cedric Cowan’s trial is scheduled for Nov. 6. On Aug. 29, Morgan County Circuit Judge Jennifer Howell denied a motion that she recuse herself from the case based on statements she made during the sentencing of Mitchell.
“And, you know, I know you weren’t the shooter, I understand that, and I don’t think anybody puts a gun in your hand,” Howell said to Mitchell during the sentencing hearing. “But what keeps me awake about that is you never had to go. You never had to go the first night; and, after knowing what these (Cowan) brothers were capable of, you went back.”
Cedric Cowan this week appealed Howell’s recusal order to the Court of Criminal Appeals.
Joseph Cowan unsuccessfully appealed a similar order, but Burney said he believes his arguments are stronger because his client was a juvenile at the time of his alleged crime.
"Judge Howell is the sole sentencer. In a death penalty case, the jury gives an advisory verdict. In our case, she is the sole sentencer, with no advice from the jury," he said.
The comments Howell made about Cedric Cowan deal directly with the factors she is constitutionally required to consider in deciding whether Cowan is sentenced to life without parole or life with parole in the event he's convicted of capital murder, Burney said.
Also this week, Cowan's lawyers filed a motion demanding that the District Attorney's Office turn over all recorded jail phone calls it intends to introduce at trial.
"The District Attorney's Office and its law enforcement agents have a practice of monitoring the telephone calls made by defendants incarcerated in the Morgan jail ... (and) has a pattern and practice of producing large volumes of recorded telephone calls to defense counsel just prior to the start of trial," according to the motion.
A jury in February 2018 convicted Mitchell on two counts of felony murder and four counts of first-degree robbery. Howell handed down two life sentences and four 20-year sentences.
Goodwin in January 2018 entered a guilty plea to two counts of felony murder and three counts of first-degree robbery, according to court documents. He was sentenced to serve a life sentence with the possibility of parole for each felony murder count and 20 years for each robbery count. In the plea deal, Goodwin agreed to testify at the trials of his co-defendants.
