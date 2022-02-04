A man who walked out of a Morgan County courtroom and didn't return Monday while on trial for the 2017 murder of his wife was back in custody Friday night, according to Decatur police.
At about 5 p.m. Friday, Andreas Deone Shackleford, 45, was taken into custody after the U.S. Marshals Service Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force located him at the American Motel, 5921 First Ave N. in Birmingham, police said.
Shackleford, whose address is listed as a post office box in Hillsboro, was transported to the Jefferson County Jail where he was awaiting extradition to Decatur.
According to court documents, Shackleford walked out of the courtroom Monday and failed to show up after the lunch recess. The District Attorney’s Office then issued a warrant for his arrest for failure to appear. Shackleford had been out of jail on $100,000 bail.
According to police reports and court documents, Shackleford is accused of beating his wife Minnie Marie Shackleford in the head and strangling her on March 9, 2017, at their Decatur home. When Decatur police arrived at the home about 2:30 a.m., they found Minnie Shackleford unresponsive on the bathroom floor. Attempts to save her life by paramedics failed, reports said.
