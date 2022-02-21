The Princess Theatre in downtown Decatur announced a slate of new performances, including concerts, a ballet and play, coming to the downtown performing arts space.
On Thursday, Charlie Starr, lead vocalist, guitarist and songwriter of the rock band Blackberry Smoke, will take the stage at 7 p.m. The concert also will feature Benji Shanks and Stevie Tombstone. Tickets cost $30-40. All tickets are available at Princesstheatre.org unless noted otherwise.
Country and Southern rock group The Steel Woods will perform at the Princess Theatre on April 7 at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $25-30.
The Cullman-based dance company Ballet South will present “Cinderella” on April 9 at 4:30 p.m. The company is under the direction of Brooke Desnoes.
Bank Street Players will stage “Steel Magnolias” April 21-23. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Tickets cost $18 for adults and $15 for students and seniors.
Nashville-based combo Molly Tuttle and Golden Highway will bring the sounds of bluegrass to the Princess Theatre on April 24 at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $25-45.
On April 27, the Princess will host An Evening with Birmingham’s Rick Carter and Huntsville’s Microwave Dave. Tickets to the 7 p.m. concert cost $20-35.
American stand-up comedy and conservative political commentary duo The Hodgetwins will come to the Princess Theatre on April 29 at 7 p.m. Twin brothers Keith and Kevin Hodge have gained popularity for their comedy and commentary. The brothers have 6.2 million followers on Facebook, 756,000 followers on Twitter and 2.4 million followers on Instagram. Tickets cost $45-75 and are available at eventbrite.com.
Town Creek native Billy D. Allen will perform with Muscle Shoals combo The Pollies on April 30 at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $20-25.
