Sunny skies, songs and the sound of fireworks produced a turnout better than predicted for the second day of the 54th Spirit of America Festival on Independence Day, and reviews of the event were positive.
Donna Whitten, Spirit of America president, said she was grateful for clear weather all day Sunday as the number of visitors defied her expectations.
"There's no way we could count attendance (Sunday), but ... attendance was great," Whitten said. "The food vendors were busy, the craft vendors were busy (and) I wish we had more people in the field for the singers, but everything seemed to go really good."
Whitten said the festival drew people from across multiple state lines and that many visitors were excited for the fireworks finale launched at the back of the park at 9 p.m.
"Everybody's really enjoyed it," Whitten said. "I gave a couple of rides to people who were handicapped — one was a cancer survivor and she was here from Colorado. They said they couldn't wait for the fireworks."
Natasha McKnatt, 46, of Huntsville, said her family hadn't been to the Spirit of America Festival for many years, but they were glad to be back to check out the arts and crafts for sale.
"We came over around 10 a.m. for the water park and then we're staying for the fireworks show," McKnatt said.
Genna Patterson, of Huntsville, returned to the festival with her family for their second time and said her children were excited to take part in the festival's activities this weekend.
"We were out and about by the lake, (my kids) got their face painted and they were in the bounce house," she said. "The petting zoo was canceled, though."
Patterson said her family was ready for the fireworks show at the end of the night and said she wished they had also visited Saturday because of lower temperatures.
Beyond the over 80 vendors that registered for this year's festival, Whitten said there were improvements in other areas as well, like vendor placement in the Spirit of America Pavilion as opposed to along the fence lining Spirit of America Field.
"I see this (format) as the one we use next year," she said.
The only challenge Whitten said the festival faced this weekend was the absence of a few vendors because of staffing issues, namely a petting zoo and pony ride company.
