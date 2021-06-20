Emily Griffith, a 2020 graduate of Priceville High who'll begin her sophomore year at the University of Missouri in August, is working this summer as an intern at The Decatur Daily. Her father is Hartselle police Lt. Patrick Griffith.
Growing up, it was no secret that I was the proud daughter of my dad, the police officer. If you did not already know he was a police officer, the shirt I wore until middle school that said “My dad is a police officer” surely gave it away. As proud as I was of my dad, I rarely understood the risks he was taking each time he climbed into his patrol car.
I was reminded of those risks during the tornadoes of April 2011. As my mom, sister and I huddled in the bathtub, my dad was at work. I remember sobbing because I did not understand why my dad had to risk his life to protect everyone else’s. It did not seem fair to me, and sometimes I still feel that way.
My dad made the courageous choice to lay down his life for others at the age of 18 when he enlisted in the Army. I am not going to pretend that he understood the gravity of that choice at the time, but he certainly understood it when he was deployed to South Korea and Saudi Arabia. He understood it even more when he entered the police academy.
He is not outspoken about the sacrifices he has made, but they are apparent to those who know him. He is a quiet hero. In the way that he silently pays for soldiers’ families’ meals in a restaurant. In the way he generously tips hard-working servers. And in the way he goes to work each day without complaint and often without thanks.
His sacrifices and silent bravery inspired me to pursue a career in international journalism. The countless war movies and the precious few stories from his time in the Army made a lasting impression on me. God has called me to work in the Middle East, and there is no doubt in my mind that my dad has prepared me for that path.
As I was getting ready to leave for college, my dad had a serious conversation with me about his job. He told me that I could not tell anyone at school that he was a police officer because not only would they judge me, but they may mistreat me. I thought he was being dramatic, but I told him “Yes, sir” and pushed the thought aside.
It was not until I stepped foot on campus that I realized the gravity of his words. My classmates, professors, and even my friends spoke harshly of police officers and some uttered obscenities toward them as they passed by.
Our community remains a relatively welcoming space for police officers, but that time may come to an end. My dad is not only susceptible to natural disasters and criminals, he now faces potential derision or even harm from those he vowed to protect.
He never sought praise for his bravery, but he certainly did not ask for hostility either. Some people who do not even know him, hate him for his occupation. He is part of a group of people who are defined by the mistakes of the few. I am not naïve enough to think that my dad is perfect, but he is a good son, husband and father. Those who throw hateful words and accusations his way do not see his family waiting for him to come home.
The increased violence by and against law enforcement in recent years has only magnified the scrutiny my dad and those like him are under. I know that there are bad cops. Just like there are bad teachers, bad lawyers, and even bad journalists. The difference is, a teacher's mistake doesn't end a life. Police officers have great responsibility, and more training and evaluations are certainly necessary. It is a difficult situation, which calls for a difficult solution that I, like many others, hope comes before the lives of any more civilians or police officers are lost.
At the end of the day, I don’t want to have to make the choices that police officers must make: to shoot or not to shoot, or even to pull a car over at the risk of a violent criminal sitting in the driver’s seat. Those are not decisions any of us want to make, but police officers sign up to take that burden from the rest of us. They are going to make mistakes, and they must pray that that mistake does not cost a life.
Now that I am a sophomore at the University of Missouri studying journalism and international studies, my dad is my biggest cheerleader. Not only does he foot the bill, but he proudly tells anyone who asks about his daughter at Mizzou. His one request for his birthday this year was a University of Missouri T-shirt, which he now wears all the time.
Although I no longer wear a T-shirt with my dad’s job description on it, I am still just as proud of him. He will always be my hero, but I am lucky enough to call him a true hero.
