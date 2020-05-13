The North-central Alabama Regional Council of Governments is making changes to the landscaping around its transportation building on Second Avenue Southeast to save money and effort, an official said.
Robby Cantrell, NARCOG executive director, said during the last three growing seasons the staff thinned out overgrown shrubs that were planted too close together in an effort to make the landscaping easier to maintain. The building's grounds border Second Avenue, Gordon Drive and Second Street.
Cantrell and another NARCOG employee spread new mulch in the landscaped areas Tuesday.
“We just want to make sure we have something we can keep up with,” Cantrell said.
Cantrell said the agency is exploring whether to hire a contractor to maintain the landscaping on the property moving forward.
He and a NARCOG staff member are handling the project.
“If we hired a contractor to get the landscaping to a level to more easily maintain, it would have been far more expensive than doing it ourselves,” Cantrell said.
The Morgan County Commission voted to add new landscaping to the front of the building in 2013 to make the corner blend in with the rest of downtown. The Morgan County Area Transportation System turned the building over to NARCOG in October 2016. NARCOG took over operations of Morgan and Lawrence counties’ public transportation systems that year. Since then, a NARCOG staff member has maintained the landscaping.
Cantrell said he helps with bigger landscaping projects such as the mulch spreading Tuesday.
“We received estimates in the past that were higher than using myself and another team member to do the work ourselves,” he said.
Cantrell also said he is in the process of removing diseased rose bushes and once the shrubs are cleared out, he will look into adding plants that require less maintenance to help save time and money.
“We have to get to the root of the problem and then carefully, and thoughtfully, bring the landscape back,” Cantrell said.
Morgan County Commission Chairman Ray Long said he hopes the landscaping isn’t “scaled back too much” but added that he would need to meet with Cantrell to see what his plans were before commenting further.
Cantrell said NARCOG has made progress the last three growing seasons and that the low-maintenance landscaping could make the building an “even more beautiful piece of property.”
