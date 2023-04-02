Even before a gun violence threat caused early dismissal of two Decatur City schools Friday, the head of safety for the district was studying Monday’s school shooting in Nashville that left six dead for any lessons that could be learned to provide better protection at local schools.
Deputy Superintendent Dwight Satterfield said he has already watched the Nashville police response at The Covenant School over 20 times.
“It’s always a tough day for me to swallow when I see something like that, because I analyze these things to death,” Satterfield said.
Decatur High School received threats of gun violence from a former student on Friday morning that officials deemed credible. Several teachers received the messages, which prompted a police presence at Decatur High and the adjoining Decatur Middle School. In reaction to the threat, students were dismissed early.
Decatur police said a juvenile was identified as the source of the "terrorist threat" and he was taken into custody at 4 p.m. Friday. Police said he was being transported to the Tennessee Valley Juvenile Center in Tuscumbia to await a court hearing.
School officials also placed Austin Junior High on heightened alert Friday after an airdropped message included a bomb threat. Law enforcement officials determined that threat was not credible.
Earlier in the week, Austin Junior principal Mark Christopher sent parents a letter informing them of violence that was rumored to be planned for Thursday. The school did not believe that threat was credible. The letter encouraged parents and students to continue reporting "anything they feel does not look, feel, or sound right so they can be investigated."
In addition to his role to overseeing school operations and safety, Satterfield serves on the governor’s school safety task force and the attorney general’s safe school team. He has presented to legislative committees regarding safety reviews and is a certified ALICE trainer. ALICE is a civilian active shooter response training program.
DCS safety features
Satterfield and others at DCS spent the summer implementing new safety features in Decatur schools, like doors that buzz when left open for too long. This change was made after a shooter in Uvalde, Texas, slipped through a cracked door last year and killed 19 students and two teachers.
“This summer we changed out 24 doors, either exterior or interior, because of the very thing that happened,” Satterfield said.
Several bills in the Alabama House of Representatives seek to address gun violence in schools including House Bill 42, which would require school resource officers (SROs) and local law enforcement to participate in regularly scheduled lockdown drills.
Satterfield said schools in the Decatur system already work with local law enforcement in their safety drills, which they practice during the first six weeks of school. The drills teach how to properly lock doors, barricade them and identify safe corners.
“There’s not been a situation in the U.S. where a locked and/or barricaded door has been defeated,” Satterfield said. “As school systems, what we try to train is we want to try to put as many obstacles and barriers between ourselves and the threat.”
Building design can also deter violence. Decatur City Schools has worked to create singular entry points for anyone visiting their schools to control the flow of traffic into the building.
“The best deterrent you can have is a school resource officer,” Satterfield said. “That’s the number one deterrent that you can have.”
The Decatur Police Department website shows seven SROs travel between 17 Decatur City school facilities, but police spokeswoman Irene Cardenas-Martinez said this information is no longer accurate. She said police would not release the current number of SROs due to security concerns.
Huntsville City Schools implemented Evolv Technology, an advanced weapon detection system, in January. The system is currently rotating around locations in the district and has been deployed at athletic events.
“Much like how we are used to security protocols at airports, concerts, and sporting events, we are taking the same approach in our schools,” said Huntsville City Schools Superintendent Christie Finley in a press release. “We ask families for their support in this effort as the most effective weapon detection occurs before students ever set foot on campus.”
Satterfield said he believes school safety across the nation is heading in the direction of some form of automated gun detectors at schools.
Possession of a gun by a student also brings severe school penalties, in addition to the possibility of criminal sanctions.
“If you’re found with a gun on campus, the state law requires a one-year expulsion,” Satterfield said. “Now that can be reduced by the board on a case-to-case basis, but they have to expel and then they can adjust from one year based on the circumstances of the case.”
Gun violence surpassed car accidents as the leading cause of childhood deaths (ages 1-18) in the United States last year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The K-12 School Shooting Database, an independent research project that tracks gun violence on school campuses, reports 90 school shootings have killed or wounded 75 people in 2023.
Decatur Heritage
The shooting in Nashville at The Covenant School, a private Christian school, on Monday left three 9-year-old students and three employees dead. That caught the attention of Decatur Heritage Christian Academy in Decatur.
“The incredible commitment educators have to their kids — sometimes that’s lost on us a little bit until you see something like this occur,” said Decatur Heritage Head of School Steve Hall. “You realize what adults will do for their students.”
Decatur Heritage has been working to review and revise its active shooter protocol with a consultant since the beginning of the school year. The protocol would include a systematic annual review of safety procedures and policies to ensure they remain current.
“I can’t honestly say that I would have imagined it would be such a significant thing in the world of education when I was coming out of college,” Hall said. “I would not have thought violence in schools would have been what it is today.”
Hall has served as head of school at Decatur Heritage for three years. Early in his career, when he was at another school, an upset student came to the campus with a gun but did not enter the building or fire any shots. Administrators followed their guidelines while police acted swiftly to diffuse the situation.
“Not every Christian school teacher or principal runs into this,” Hall said. “But it was an occasion where I was able to go, ‘OK, sadly this can happen anywhere.’”
Hall said he is grateful Decatur Heritage students and teachers can lean into their faith for support in the aftermath of the Nashville shooting. He said teachers have made time for students to ask questions and have organic conversations about the situation in the classroom.
“It’s always going to be an opportunity our teachers are going to take to pray,” Hall said. “Both for those who are suffering in Nashville in this case, but also just pray for the kids that are struggling with it.”
