Drew Robinson decided to honor someone he missed when he joined the Cedar Ridge Middle School band in sixth grade.
He chose to play the saxophone. It was the instrument his sister, Bailey, played in the Austin High band before she and fellow Austin student Nicholas Sawyer died in a car accident in 2011. She was 15.
“It gave me a connection to her by playing her instrument,” said Robinson.
He even used the same saxophone Bailey played when she was in the Austin High band until he received a new one for Christmas in 2018.
Robinson graduated from Austin last month and was recognized this week as one of 3,300 students nationwide to receive a National Merit Scholarship financed by U.S. colleges and universities.
The award, announced Wednesday, will provide Robinson between $500 and $2,000 annually during his undergraduate studies at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.
He plans to study on the pre-medicine track at UAB to help him one day become a neurosurgeon, and helping people through medicine is another way he has chosen to honor Bailey. He said she was always kind to those around her.
“I don’t think anyone ever said anything bad about her,” he said. “She was so kind, and I want to honor her memory by showing that love and kindness.”
Former Austin band director John Cooper directed both Robinson and his sister. He described Bailey as someone who would “befriend anybody,” adding that Robinson takes after his sister.
“He is just always that way, too,” Cooper said. “I take it that is something that runs in their family.”
Cooper said Bailey was a “great player” before she died. Her brother grew into an important piece of the Austin High band, performing solos as first-chair saxophone and acting as a drum major for the marching band at football games and competitions.
“Drew is the kind of kid that you want as many of them as you can have in band,” Cooper said. “He creates a great atmosphere for other musicians.”
Robinson's interest in medicine started when he was young. It grew into a possible career path when he reached high school and excelled in high-level science classes.
“I was always that kid that wanted to be a doctor,” he said.
Austin High teacher Tina Lawrence said the first time she met Robinson was at the end of his freshman year when he wanted to take AP physics I as a sophomore — a class normally reserved for juniors and seniors.
“He was a sophomore in AP physics and blew it out of the water,” she said. “He scored a qualifying score on the AP physics exam, which is difficult to do.”
Lawrence said Robinson took every AP science class offered except AP environmental science, which didn’t work with his class schedule.
“Drew is just a teacher’s dream,” Lawrence said. “He’s fun and funny. He’s driven and knows what he wants.”
The scholarship from National Merit reflected his hard work. He was one of 15,000 finalists for National Merit. He will be one of 7,600 of those finalists to receive a scholarship when National Merit hands out its last round of scholarships later this year.
Officials from the participating universities chose their scholarship recipients from the pool of National Merit finalists.
“I want to use my intelligence to help other people,” he said. “I’m super fascinated by the mind and how it works.”
Robinson also attributed his success to his faith. He said that is what has helped him cope with Bailey’s death as he has grown up.
He said he understood and processed that she would no longer be around, but he didn’t process some of the lasting effects until he got older. He deals with those effects by relying on those around him and his faith.
“I have had faith since I was born,” Robinson said. “That's really shaped how I do everything in life whether it is dealing with death or success.”
Robinson said he’s ready to get involved in the medical program at UAB in any way that he can. He also plans to keep playing saxophone. He will join UAB’s band when he starts his freshman year in the fall.
“I’m ready for the next chapter,” Robinson said. “I’m getting my future set up. I’m excited to get involved early with my career field.”
