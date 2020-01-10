Guilherme Raymond was replacing a second-story window Thursday afternoon on Huntington Lane Southeast with a work crew when he noticed smoke at a house down the street and went to investigate.
“When I had walked halfway to the house, I saw the house burning and I began running to see if somebody needed help,” said Raymond, 29, who lives in Birmingham. “I heard the dog, and broke the door.”
Raymond had trouble locating the dog in the smoky interior, but firefighters arrived shortly after he did, took over the search and found Willie, a miniature dachshund, the only resident of 2412 Huntington Lane at home. Decatur Fire and Rescue also extinguished the blaze, which destroyed the house’s garbage bins outside the garage, melted siding above the bins and caused isolated damage to the attic.
Pam Sanders, who learned her home was on fire from a neighbor’s phone call while driving back from Hartselle, said her family planned to sleep elsewhere Thursday night because electric service was disconnected at the house. She said her family hoped to be able to live in undamaged portions of the home while repairs are in progress.
Her husband, Hal, son of former Decatur High basketball coach Wally Sanders, was on business in Chattanooga when the fire occurred but returned home after being told of the blaze. The couple’s son Joe was with Pam when the fire started, and daughter Ella was at college.
The blaze was reported to Morgan County 911 at 2:08 p.m., and firefighters were dispatched at 2:10 p.m.
Decatur Fire Marshal Jason Jones said the fire appeared to be accidental and may have been ignited when rags that had been used to clean a griddle underwent a “self-heating process like oily cloths will do. That’s a very common thing. We see it pretty often with garbage cans and stuff.”
Pam said she was thankful firefighters made the effort to get the sometimes-uncooperative Willie out of the house.
“Those firefighters were unbelievable,” she said. “He’s not a real nice dog to strangers. He’s real protective of us and the home.”
