Preliminary plans for a new subdivision near Austin High School and an addition to a subdivision in the Burningtree area, both approved by the Planning Commission this week, raised concerns among neighbors.
Deerfoot subdivision residents told the Planning Commission that Bunny Lane Southwest wasn’t built to handle the anticipated growth that Ferguson Estates, planned next door, will add with its anticipated 23 homes on 8.71 acres.
Pugh Wright McAnally Inc. submitted the preliminary plat for the subdivision between Bunny Lane and Deerfoot Way.
Larry Fuller, of Amberley Lane, told the Planning Commission that Bunny Lane “is very narrow. It wasn’t meant to serve the roughly 72 cars that the new subdivision will add. It was only meant to serve three houses.”
Jess Montegudo, of Rockingham Lane, said Bunny Lane “was originally a one-lane gravel road” that’s too small for more traffic. He also said Bunny Lane “is a race track before and after school.”
Bunny Lane is immediately north of Austin High and connects to Shady Grove Lane.
Mayor Tab Bowling said the city’s Engineering Department is already working with Pugh Wright McAnally on plans to widen Bunny Lane. He said the city recognizes the growth that’s resulting from the new Austin High School, Jack Allen Sports Complex and the city’s planned eight-field softball complex nearby on Modaus Road.
“We’ve been expecting this around Austin for a few years,” Bowling said.
Fuller’s property is 100 feet from a planned retention pond for the Ferguson subdivision and he said he’s concerned about the pond flooding and its appearance.
“I would like for them to berm it up and put some nice grass there,” Fuller said. “I want them to make it look half decent since I have to look at it all of the time.”
Fuller and Montegudo said they’re also concerned that the new subdivision will be on higher ground than the existing homes so residents of the new subdivision will be able to look into their neighbors’ backyards even if those yards have privacy fences.
They said they would like for the developer to increase the setback between the two subdivisions and allow an existing stand of pine trees to remain to add to the privacy.
Nathan Tomberlin, civil engineer for Pugh Wright McAnally, said saving the pine trees doesn’t appear to be possible because a drainage ditch and a swell will be necessary.
“We have to do a drainage structure to keep the water from washing down into the other subdivisions,” Tomberlin said.
Tomberlin said construction of the homes in the new subdivision will require the removal of topsoil that could be used for a berm around the retention pond.
“Contractors love berms because then they don’t have to haul the dirt off,” Tomberlin said.
Planning Commission Chairman Kent Lawrence said the city can’t require a developer to save pine trees.
“We can require a retention pond,” Lawrence said. “Drainage is an engineering issue. We can ask them to save as many trees as they can and make it look nice, but we can’t require this.”
Tomberlin said the subdivision will be zoned R-3, single-family homes, which means the homes are required to have 7,000-square-foot lots. However, the lots will be 10,000 square feet so there is some flexibility for the developer on setbacks.
City Planner Lee Terry said the Deerfoot homeowners association owns a piece of land that will be needed for right of way for the new Ferguson subdivisions.
The Planning Commission on Tuesday also approved a preliminary plat for Addition 4 to the Foxwood subdivision in the Burningtree area.
Arthur Steber is planning the addition on 16.84 acres north of Addition 3, which is now under construction.
Tomberlin said Addition 4, located adjacent to Kiowa Trail, will have 65 lots. The property is zoned R-3.
Marie King, of Burningtree Drive, said her home is east of the planned addition. She said she and her late husband spent “several thousand dollars on this ugly ditch” behind their home.
“We could have put a match to the money and forgot about the ditch,” King said. “I just don’t want any more water coming into that ditch. I just don’t want any more erosion into that ditch.”
King said there’s also a ditch east of her home. The city put a cement channel that doesn’t cover all of the ditch so the erosion is getting worse, she said.
Thomas Hennessy, of Arapaho Trail Southeast, said the more than 130 lots included in the four additions to the Foxwood subdivision will create a lot of traffic, particularly during rush hours.
“That little ol’ intersection needs a close look by the developer,” Hennessy said. “He needs a traffic control study. I can see when those houses are built a bunch of traffic in the morning going to school and work while the construction people are bringing in concrete trucks and equipment. You’re going to have a problem there. That’s something you need to look into before you get any further into this development.”
The commission also voted to recommend rezoning a portion of a planned Central Avenue Southwest subdivision from R-5, patio homes, to R-6, town homes. The 26.54-acre property is located on the east side of Central Avenue between Poole Valley and Mill roads.
