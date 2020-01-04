Elizabeth Blaxton was so upset she cried.
The 47-year-old Decatur resident along Seventh Avenue Southeast was one of six property owners who were victims of vandals who spray-painted graffiti on outbuildings and vehicles Dec. 20. The vandals also painted structures at nearby Delano Park.
Retired Redstone Arsenal worker Carolyn Miller lives across the street from where some of the vandalism took place and said she was surprised to hear about the vandalism. “I’ve lived here about 10 years, and it’s usually quiet,” the 77-year-old said. “Occasionally, we have an incident or two, and it doesn’t matter where you live, things are going to happen."
Decatur police arrested two juveniles and charged them with misdemeanor criminal mischief.
“Arrests have been made and we believe it was an isolated incident, but we are continuing to investigate,” said Decatur Police spokeswoman Emily Long.
For Blaxton, it was her Chevy Silverado the vandals hit. They painted symbols in orange and black on the truck’s tailgate. At least four outbuildings, one other vehicle and a stop sign were targets.
“I guess I’m fortunate it wasn’t worse,” Blaxton said. “I had no idea it was a random act. I thought maybe somebody was upset with me or my daughter. I think the kids they’ve arrested should have to work every day next summer in the soup kitchen downtown. People around here work hard for what they have, and it’s a shame people want to have fun trying to destroy it.”
Most of the residential graffiti featured the designation "T3D" and art of a broken heart. A white van in the yard on the south corner of Seventh Avenue and Sixth Street Southeast had T3D painted four times on the driver's side and hood. A neighbor said the house is being renovated and presently vacant.
Blaxton said Billy Redman helped remove the graffiti from her pickup with paint thinner.
Her neighbor Rodney Harris said he was surprised when he saw the paint on the truck.
“It won’t happen again,” he said. “We’ve installed video cameras. I want them to know videos don’t lie.”
Another neighbor, Stoney Barringer, said at first he thought the graffiti might be from an initiation ritual. “I’ve never heard of that gang,” he said. “Maybe it was just some kids blowing off some steam. I’ve got no trespassing signs on my house to deter that kind of activity.”
Long said the vandalism topping $2,500 in damage is classified as a felony and violators could be sent to prison.
Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling said the city isn't seeing a surge in vandalism and urged residents who feel they are victims of crime to contact Decatur police. “When we get reports like this, police will send extra patrols through the area,” he said. “With school starting back, maybe stuff like this will cease.”
