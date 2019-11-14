The neighbor of a Decatur man fatally shot in May 2015 in his carport on Albert Street Southwest testified Wednesday that she ran to the victim and was with him as he died, while her mother called 911.
The testimony from Destiny Taylor, 25, came on the second day of the capital murder trial of 20-year-old Cedric Cowan.
Taylor said as she walked her dog outside her Second Avenue home the night of May 15, she noticed a silver, four-door car with its headlights off driving slowly on Albert Street.
She was back in her home for two or three minutes, she said, when “I heard gunshots.”
Taylor and her mother, Barbara Allen, opened the front door, looked outside and saw a man lying in the carport of the house at the corner of Albert and Second Avenue.
“We yelled out, 'Are you OK?' ” she said, and the man raised his arms. Taylor ran across the street and sat with the victim.
“He was gargling,” but never spoke, she said. “He just stopped breathing.”
Cowan is one of four defendants, including his older brother, charged in several robberies and the shooting deaths of Joshua Davis, 25, at Wilson Morgan Park and Antonio Hernandez-Lopez, 27, at the Albert Street home over several days in May 2015. Cowan is the only remaining defendant who has not yet been sentenced. He was 16 at the time of the crimes and faces a maximum penalty of life imprisonment without parole.
Taylor said the car drove by again, speeding by her this time.
On cross examination, she said she thought it was the same car that drove by twice, but couldn’t be sure. She testified that when she first went outside with her dog, she saw two Hispanic men at the Albert Street house, but didn’t see anyone else.
Allen said that after Taylor returned from walking the dog, “we heard popping.”
Though her daughter had thought the sound was from fireworks, Allen said, she knew she heard gunshots, and it “sounded like five or six.”
Allen didn’t approach the carport, but stopped in the middle of the road to call 911. Testimony showed that the 911 call was made at 9:52 p.m.
Later, Taylor came to Allen and said, “Mama, I think he just died.”
Allen testified she saw a gray car drive by, heading toward Fifth Avenue, when she and her daughter came out of the house.
On cross examination, Carl Cole, one of Cedric Cowan’s attorneys, asked Allen to read a police statement from 2015 with her signature: “I never saw the car, I could just hear which way it was going.”
But Allen said Wednesday that she saw the car.
Allen and Taylor both said they couldn’t tell how many people were in the car or the race of those in the car.
Sgt. James Harton, a night shift patrol officer with Decatur police when he responded to the Albert Street home that night, testified he found a motionless, unresponsive man there. He couldn’t detect a pulse.
He said he then drew his service weapon and went through an open door in the carport to check the house, but found no one there.
A be-on-the-lookout request was issued for a beige or silver Nissan Altima, he said.
During the trial, jurors were shown a series of crime scene photos showing a wound on the left side of the chest of Hernandez-Lopez, two holes in the bloody left leg of his pants and a stream of blood from his body. Michael Neville, a now-retired Decatur police crime scene investigator who responded to the scene, said markers were placed in the carport near the victim’s body, one at a .380-caliber shell casing and another at a projectile.
Another witness, Krista Mayfield, testified Wednesday that she was robbed at gunpoint the night of May 15, after she arrived at her Eighth Avenue home after work.
She said she pulled her vehicle into the carport, as her 5-year-old daughter slept in a child seat in the back seat. She went inside to prepare her daughter’s bed and, when she returned to the vehicle, she noticed a car stopped at the intersection of Eighth Avenue and Betty Street.
Two males got out of the vehicle and were walking in the yard, she said, and, when they saw her, they approached her. One male had a long gun, she said, but she wasn’t sure what the other assailant had.
She couldn’t describe the males because their faces were covered, but she said the vehicle was a light-colored, four-door car.
Mayfield said one of the males put a gun to her head and told her if she didn’t give him “my stuff, he was going to kill me in front of my child.” She handed over her Michael Kors purse, which contained makeup, a wallet and cash.
She said one individual said to the other: “ Just (expletive) shoot the bitch.”
When they left, she grabbed her daughter and called 911, she testified.
One of Cowan’s attorneys, Brent Burney, asked her to look over her testimony in the Cortez Mitchell trial and asked whether she testified then that one of the men pointed a gun at her.
“According to that, no I did not,” Mayfield said.
At that point, Assistant District Attorney Joseph Lewis asked Mayfield if she was asked during that trial if anyone had pointed a gun at her head.
“I don’t believe so,” Mayfield said.
There was also testimony Wednesday from Stephen Bowen, who was a patrol officer in 2015 when he responded to Wilson Morgan Park on May 16. He located Davis’ body, lying face down in a pavilion between two picnic tables.
He said that blood was coming from the victim’s head.
In other testimony, Bethany Morris, a former Decatur resident, said she met Davis at the Salvation Army, where she was a volunteer, about six months before his death.
Morris said she and Davis spent a couple of hours together on May 15, watching videos on her cellphone. Before they parted that night, she gave him some money and her cellphone and charger, since he didn’t have his own cellphone.
She said they had planned to get together on Saturday, but she never saw him again.
