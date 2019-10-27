The Austin High sophomore killed Thursday in Southwest Decatur knew the 19-year-old man charged in her death and may have been his girlfriend, according to a neighbor who said he called 911 when alerted to the tragedy by several people speaking Spanish.
Other neighbors of the apartment at 201 Blue Bird Lane where Tania Rico, 16, was found dead said they have growing concerns about the increased violence in their neighborhood, and some said they have started looking for a new place to live.
Bernandino Miguel Matias, 19, of Decatur, was arrested in Knoxville, Tennessee, at 3:15 a.m. CDT Friday and charged with murder in Rico's death.
Decatur police spokeswoman Emily Long on Friday afternoon said police were in the process of extraditing Matias to Alabama. Police and Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn would not disclose the cause of death, saying investigators needed to interview Matias before releasing more information. Authorities also have not said when they think the death occurred.
Knoxville police initiated service of the arrest warrant at 12:30 a.m. CDT, and Matias was taken into custody in northeast Knoxville without incident, according to Knoxville Police Department spokesman Scott Erland. He was being held in Knox County Jail awaiting extradition, Erland said Friday night.
Chunn on Friday confirmed a firearm was not used in the death. He said an autopsy on Rico’s body was performed Friday at the state Department of Forensic Sciences lab in Huntsville and a preliminary report may be ready by Monday.
Austin Hilliard, 22, lives in the Bluebird Apartments quadplex adjacent to the one where Rico's body was found. He believes Rico and Matias were girlfriend and boyfriend.
“I was going to my car to go to the gas station and an older lady and three younger girls came running up yelling, asking me for help,” he said. “They were speaking Spanish, and I couldn’t understand them very well. I thought somebody had killed themself, but apparently that was not the case.
“They pulled me into the apartment, but I didn’t think that was a very good idea, so I called 911 and waited for police.”
Hilliard made the phone call at 3:32 p.m. Thursday.
“I was impressed. A couple of police officers were there in a matter of seconds,” Hilliard said. “I later learned that the girl must have been killed. I didn’t see her when I went into the apartment, so I guess she was in a bedroom. I didn't see the body and I didn’t hear a gunshot.
"I’ve seen (Matias and Rico) hug and kiss, but I never saw them argue. … I’ve never had an experience like this ever.”
Dwight Satterfield, Decatur City Schools' deputy superintendent of school safety and student services, confirmed that Matias and Rico were acquaintances, but he didn’t know if they were “boyfriend and girlfriend.”
He said Rico and Matias were students at the EXCEL Center during the 2018-19 academic year, and Matias attended Austin High last year.
He said Matias did not graduate from Austin and was listed as a “non-returner.”
The EXCEL Center is set up to help the school system's English Language Learner students.
Austin Hayes, 25, another neighbor of the apartment where Rico was found dead, said he heard screaming Thursday afternoon and went outside and saw three younger girls with backpacks yelling.
“I guess they got off the school bus and walked in the apartment and found her,” he said.
Hayes said he later gave the information he knew to a homicide detective. “I hope the family heals from it,” he said. “The family is good people, never caused any trouble.”
Neighbors said Rico’s family lived in the apartment complex for about two months.
Sandra Coleman, who lives in the nearby Alta Visa Manor Apartment across an open field from the victim’s home, said recent violence has her looking for another place to live. And Ron Wright, who lives one quadplex west of the crime scene, is considering a move.
“It’s shocking to us,” said Coleman, who has lived in her apartment for six years with her three children and cat Baby Dee. “It was horrific happening to a child. When I moved here, this was a safe place, but it’s not safe anymore. We hear shots sometime at night. The gun violence has gotten worse. Nine out of 10 kids walking down the street have guns. I’m looking for a house. I’m tired of living near people and not knowing if you’re going to get shot or not.”
Wright, a 68-year-old retired truck driver, has lived in the Bluebird Apartments for about 10 years. He said in recent years, violent crime has increased to the point he has become uneasy. He said he’s seen issues in the complex with guns and knives.
“I think a fellow was shot over here a couple of years ago because of dope,” Wright said pointing to the same quadplex where Rico lived. “If it gets any closer, we’ll have to move.”
He said the landlord provides strong door locks but added, “If somebody wants to kill you, all they have to do is shoot through the window. I believe the owners will get it straightened out.”
The apartment is owned by Bluebird 13 LLC of Campbell, California, according to Morgan County property records.
Wright said he’ll continue to pray for the victim’s family. “It’s really sad that her young life was cut short,” he said. “Hopefully, she was right with God. Last night at (the Rev.) Harold Coomer’s ministry, we prayed for the girl and her family.”
A couple of apartment units away, Mexican native Marely Arcos, 25, said she was saddened to hear about Rico’s passing. “I didn’t know the girl,” she said in Spanish. “My family has lived here since last October, and we feel safe. It’s just sad the girl was killed.”
Counselors were on site Friday at Decatur High School, Austin High School, and the school system's Excel Center, according to Decatur police.
Satterfield said counseling teams were at both high schools because the EXCEL Center serves students from Austin and Decatur and Rico’s “friend group was from both high schools.”
Reynolds Funeral Home will handle arrangements.
Violent Crimes Detective Sean Mukaddam is investigating the slaying, and police asked that anyone with information on the incident contact him at 256-341-4617.
