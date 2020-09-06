After working with all grade levels, from elementary to high school, Stacie Givens said she’s found her fit as the new principal of Austinville Elementary.
Givens, 51, said she realized she wanted to work in an elementary school after her experience serving as principal of Hazlewood Elementary in Town Creek from 2017 to 2019.
“It was probably two of the most rewarding years of my career,” Givens said. “I never thought that I would be an elementary school principal. I’d always been that strange person that loved middle school aged kids, but I just absolutely fell in love with the elementary school.”
After growing up in Lawrence County, Givens attended the University of North Alabama for both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees. She has worked in education for a total of 23 years, with 14 years of teaching experience and nine years of working in administration.
She said her transition from teaching to administration started out with taking on additional leadership roles as a teacher.
“I had the opportunity to work with and assist teachers — this was something that I found rewarding, and so it motivated me to go back to school to become an administrator,” she said.
She taught at Moulton Middle School for 12 years before she was promoted to assistant principal, and later to principal. After serving as principal at Hazlewood Elementary, she was assistant principal at Russellville High during the 2019-2020 school year.
Givens, who is one of 22 teachers in her family, said school is her “happy place.”
“The kids at Austinville are just amazing … they’re so sweet, cute and loving. I guess just to sum it all up, my favorite part of being a principal, especially at an elementary school, is you just can’t have a bad day. Their little smiling faces coming in, even under the masks, it just brightens your day,” Givens said.
COVID-19
As with many other schools, Givens said the biggest challenge Austinville will face this year is addressing COVID-19 and any resulting learning gaps. She said while aspects of social distancing are challenging, Austinville families have cooperated with the rules and the students are consistent in using hand sanitizer and wearing their masks.
“I want to identify any gaps that were caused by COVID-19,” she said. “The bottom line is we were out of traditional school for nine weeks, so I want to make sure that we can close any gaps that might be caused by that.”
Givens said the year is off to a smooth start despite the modifications that COVID-19 has necessitated.
"... It's just like business as usual. We’re just having school, it just looks a little different,” she said.
English Language Learners
Compared to other schools in the Decatur City Schools system, Austinville has a high proportion of students who are not proficient in English. Givens said 57% of her students are Hispanic, with a "large majority" receiving English language (EL) services. Although the nine weeks where students learned online last spring may have had an impact on these students’ progress learning English, Givens said they are supported both by EL teachers, and regular classroom teachers who speak Spanish.
“We have phenomenal EL employees that assist the teachers, the students and the parents. It has been wonderful to have a number of employees who actually speak Spanish, who can communicate with the students, who can communicate with the parents and who can deliver instruction,” Givens said. “We have high expectations for all our students here at Austinville, regardless of whether English is their second language or not.”
Austinville is a Title I school, meaning it receives federal funding due to having a high proportion of low-income students. Because of the school's Title I status, all children receive free breakfast and lunch, Givens said. Additionally, Givens said Austinville participates in a food distribution program to help meet the needs of students.
"There are always challenges when working with students from low-income situations such as hunger, lack of support and children not prepared to start school. Faculty and staff at Austinville are fully aware and work hard to assist children in overcoming those obstacles," she said.
Givens said Austinville has intervention teachers who work on helping students in areas where there are achievement gaps, as well as a pre-kindergarten program administered by the Office of School Readiness.
"My goal is to continue these programs while providing opportunities for students to be exposed to and participate in new experiences," Givens said.
Positive culture
Givens said she strives to be hands-on as an administrator. “I want to be involved in every aspect of the school, whether that be visiting classrooms to check on students, or assisting teachers with any needs they may have.”
Givens said Austinville had a positive atmosphere when she first joined this fall, and she wants the school to maintain that atmosphere under her leadership.
“I feel that a positive culture is imperative in a school setting. I am fortunate to join a faculty with a team mentality,” she said. “I want to encourage that by supporting the teachers by making sure that they have all the resources that they need to deliver a high-quality education.”
Assistant principal and TIR (Teacher in Residence) Cassie Washington said Givens is invested in Austinville's success.
"Ms. Givens came in and embraced the vision and mission of our school. She is professional, flexible and her presence is strong throughout the building," Washington said. "She has been consistent with communicating and making herself accessible to meet the needs of the teachers, students and families in our community."
Givens said education is her first priority despite the unusual circumstances of the school year.
“This is a very strange time for all of us, but regardless, our first priority is a high quality education in a positive environment,” she said. “I believe school should be a fun place where students can grow and learn.”
