Featuring a learning center, a game room and a STEM lab, a new Boys & Girls Club unit will open today at Oak Park Elementary.
The new club at 1218 16th Ave. S.E. sits one-half mile from the site of the Beech Street Southeast Boys & Girls Club, which closed in January 2018.
“We’re dedicated to giving every young person in Morgan County an opportunity to pursue a great future, especially in communities where they need us the most,” said Patrick Wynn, chief professional officer of Boys & Girls Clubs of North Alabama.
The Oak Park unit is one of the organization’s 15 clubs in north Alabama serving almost 1,500 youth. Along with educational and entertainment opportunities, the after-school program will provide snacks and meals for attendees.
“Any opportunity that improves the lives of our children is something we’re interested in, and that’s why we’re very excited to partner with Boys & Girls Clubs of North Alabama at Oak Park.” said Teddi Jackson, principal of Oak Park Elementary School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.