Calhoun Community College is offering a brewing apprentice course this spring that will be first-of-its-kind in north Alabama.
The course is designed for beginner to intermediate-level brewers and provides training in the basics of brewing, fermenting and packaging beer at a commercial level.
The 12-session course will include a combination of lecture sessions and hands-on brewing exercises.
Classes will be held from Feb. 15 through May 3 on Tuesdays from 6 to 8 p.m. at Fractal Brewing Project, 3200 Leeman Ferry Road Southwest in Huntsville.
The cost to participate is $595, and individuals must be 21 or older. To learn more about this course, visit www.calhoun.edu/brewing, or contact Houston Blackwood at 256-306-2664.
