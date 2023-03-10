A formal wear shop, bargain store and pizzeria opening in Decatur show that the city remains attractive to business owners even as several retail spaces remain or become vacant, an economic development official said.
GIA & Co. Boutique, a formal wear shop, opened in January, and Ollie’s Bargain Outlet followed in February. Milson’s Pizzeria will be opening soon in the former Cicis Pizza location.
“Developers and those looking to open new businesses are continuing to look to Decatur as an option for opening their new business venture,” said Crystal Brown, Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce president and CEO. “Decatur is growing, which is excellent.”
The city's population increased from 55,683 in 2010 to an estimated 57,804 in 2021. Meanwhile, the city has close to two dozen new subdivisions underway or in the development process with space for more than 2,000 lots.
The GIA shop opened at 1600 Sixth Ave. S.E. in the former Avis and Budget car rental building in the Decatur Shopping Center parking lot.
Sonia Morris, owner, said Decatur needed a formal wear shop. She said Decatur’s only formal wear shop, Michael Mason Bridal & Photography, closed in August when the owner decided to retire.
“I thought what better than the opportunity to take advantage of this and open a formal shop here in Decatur,” Morris said. “We would all have to go to Huntsville or Something Blue (Shoppe in Hartselle) and I thought it was a great opportunity for Decatur.”
Brown said GIA & Co. will help keep dollars locally.
“I think we’ve been experiencing some leakage to neighboring communities looking to purchase formal wear so I think (it’s) much needed,” Brown said. “I think she certainly did her homework — much needed option for Decatur.”
Morris said she has coordinated weddings for 20 years. She said she sells bridal and prom attire for women and sells and rents suits and tuxedos for men.
“I was actually looking for a place that would provide a great deal of visibility,” Morris said. “And I thought, what a great opportunity to use a stand-alone location that’s directly facing Sixth Avenue.”
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet opened Feb. 8 in the Beltline Plaza Shopping Center in the former TJ Maxx space. Brown said Ollie’s is giving new life to the shopping center.
“Anytime there’s an opportunity to (fill) available space with additional retailers, that’s a good thing,” she said. “That only enhances our tax base and gives our citizens additional shopping options.”
Milson’s Pizzeria owner Milson Banaca Perez said he is waiting on city inspections to take place next week before he can announce an opening day.
Perez already has a location on South Jefferson Street in Athens called Mozza Pizza and wants to expand his business. The Decatur pizzeria will have a buffet and take-out and offer pizza, salad, spaghetti and other pastas.
“Being able to come in and backfill that space is always good because we don’t want vacant spaces in our shopping centers,” Brown said. “I think Decatur is always supportive of a mix of eateries. We do very well, I think, across the board with the different eateries that we have in town.”
• Citizens Bank & Trust opened at 814 Bank St. N.E. in December as a loan production office, not a full-service bank. The building originally opened as a bank 112 years ago. This is the first branch of Citizens Bank & Trust in Morgan County.
• The Grisham Group hopes to open its new Danville Road Southwest office at the old Fire Station 5 on April 1. Finishing touches are all that is left on the remodeling. The Grisham Group has been operating temporarily on Johnston Street in the Encore building. The majority of the new building will be common work space for all the company's 27 agents.
• The space that Hobby Lobby previously occupied in the shopping center on the corner of Sandlin Road Southwest and the Beltline is under renovation to be The Orthopedic Center. TOC previously closed its operations on Danville Road Southwest.
• The spaces that once held Books-A-Million and Office Depot in the Beltline Plaza Shopping Center remain empty.
• The space that was occupied by Petco in Decatur Commons near Publix is still vacant. Petco has moved to the Kroger shopping center.
• Tuesday Morning located in the Southland Plaza is having a closing sale and will close for good at the end of March.
• T-Mobile moved from the Plumtree Center to Decatur Commons in the former Kyoto Japanese Steakhouse in January.
