A new exhibit at the Carnegie Visual Arts Center features watercolor paintings of Decatur landmarks by artist Frances D. Tate.
The exhibit, “Frances D. Tate: The Tennessee River Watercolor Collection,” opened today and will remain on display through March 21.
A Decatur native, Tate started painting 19 years ago at the age of 56. Through art, Tate hopes to preserve the stories, history and legacy of her childhood neighborhood of Old Town, the section of Decatur west of the railroad tracks and south of Alabama 20, which dates to the 1820s.
“Change is good as long as you preserve the old. We are not preserving the old. Few people are left who remember Old Town, and the younger generation has no clue what life was like. It is important to preserve that history before it becomes lost forever,” Tate said in 2015 at the debut showing of her art.
To create the watercolor paintings of the churches, homes, streets, schools and businesses of Old Town, Tate uses water from the Tennessee River.
“Our heritage and legacy flows down to us just like the Tennessee River flows. That is why I did the Old Town paintings in watercolor and used water from the Tennessee River,” Tate said.
The Carnegie, 207 Church St. N.E., will hold an artist reception on Feb. 27, 6-7:30 p.m. Admission is free for members and $5 for guests.
