The four new Decatur City Council members say they're willing to reconsider the annual appropriations to the Chamber of Commerce that the previous council eliminated over an election controversy, but chamber leaders haven't decided whether to seek the money.
The previous council in September considered two appropriations to the Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce that totaled $97,500 after being trimmed $2,500 to account for concerns about pandemic-affected revenue. A motion on the appropriations failed to get the needed majority when the council voted 2-2, with one abstention, and the money was eliminated from the fiscal 2021 budget.
Instead, $100,000 was given to the Decatur-Morgan County Entrepreneurial Center for the Best and Brightest Initiative.
The vote on the chamber appropriations failed because of suspicions the chamber was aligned against incumbents in the Aug. 25 municipal elections, but the beginning of a new council term last week created the possibility that chamber funding might be restored.
New Councilmen Carlton McMasters and Kyle Pike and second-term Mayor Tab Bowling said they would like for the chamber allocation to be put back into the 2021 budget.
“I see the chamber as a partner with the city, so their appropriations are something I would like to look at in the future,” said Pike, who represents District 2.
McMasters, who represents District 3 and previously served as a member of the chamber’s executive board for two years, said he would like for the city and the chamber to continue what he believes has has been a successful partnership for years.
“The chamber does a great job,” McMasters said. “(Chamber Vice President) Crystal Brown really carries the balance of retail and residential recruitment, and it’s been a successful partnership with the city of Decatur.”
The rift between the previous council and chamber began when a January email from attorney Barney Lovelace to attorneys at his law firm surfaced. Lovelace wrote that he had met with Decatur-Morgan County Chamber Executive Director John Seymour and the chamber board's then-Chairman Willie LaFavor to discuss the election and recruiting candidates.
"It has been discussed about someone (or more) running against Paige Bibbee (District 3) and Charles Kirby (District 4)," the email said. "If you wonder why, especially about Paige, come see me and we will discuss.”
The city employs Lovelace as an attorney in the 3M environmental litigation, and he had clashed with both Kirby and Bibbee over the matter. Bibbee lost in August to McMasters, and Kirby was defeated by Hunter Pepper. Pike and new Council President Jacob Ladner won open seats in August. District 1’s Billy Jackson was the only unopposed incumbent and has begun a seventh straight term.
Jackson joined Kirby in September to vote against the chamber appropriation while Bibbee abstained because of an ethics complaint she filed involving the chamber and Lovelace. Kristi Hill (District 2) and Chuck Ard (District 5), who did not seek reelection, voted for the funding.
Balancing budget
Ladner, who replaced Ard, and Pepper said they would like for the chamber to talk to the council about the appropriations, but both indicated they are open to restoring the city money to the chamber.
“I was surprised the previous council cut the chamber funding because I always looked at the council and chamber as partners,” Ladner said. “I would like to talk to the chamber about what they provide for the city.”
Jackson has opposed any chamber allocation from the city for years, in part because he believes the chamber sought candidates to run against him and then gave contributions through its PAC to these opponents.
Jackson said he expected the four newcomers would want to restore the chamber funding to the budget. He said adding the money back will be different because of the anticipated impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We had to balance the budget in a way to try to streamline our projections,” Jackson said. “If you add the chamber money back, you’ve got to know what you’re going to cut.”
City 'investment'
The chamber previously received annual payments from the city of $50,000 for recruiting retail stores and residential development and $50,000 for workforce development programs in the schools.
Seymour said he and the chamber board haven’t decided if they will seek to get the allocations restored to the city budget, but he does want to make a presentation to the council about their partnership and what the chamber does for the city.
“We need to take a closer look at the budget and possibly change a few things,” Seymour said. “The money we receive from the city is not a contribution. It’s an investment. The city sees its returns in the retail businesses we attract and the residential growth we’re seeing.”
Seymour is offended by the accusations the chamber got involved in the election when “we didn’t get involved, and we purposely didn’t endorse anyone. We didn’t give a dime, and the secretary of state report shows it.”
He said he wants to show what the chamber has done and will do to continue helping the city even if the chamber doesn’t ask for the allocations again.
