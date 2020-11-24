Several new Decatur City Council members want to take another look at the food truck ordinance that they say is too strict.
The previous council, which ended its term Nov. 1, approved a food truck ordinance in January 2019 after debating the issue throughout 2018. A food truck is a large motorized vehicle such as a van or trailer, equipped to cook, prepare, serve and/or sell food.
Some on the old council made protecting established “brick-and-mortar” restaurants a priority and placed limits on food trucks that are popular in Huntsville and other cities.
“Food trucks are something people ask about quite often,” Councilman Carlton McMasters said. “Currently, the ordinance doesn’t do enough. I would like to see a proactive move with food trucks.”
For example, McMasters said, he would like to see established food truck zones in certain areas, “like Founders Park (near old State Bank), where trucks can set up even though there’s no special use.”
Council President Jacob Ladner said food trucks were on Bank Street recently for two days, “and they were really popular. People really enjoyed the food trucks.”
Councilman Kyle Pike said improving the food truck ordinance “is an easy way to move this city forward.” He said he would like to see the lengthy ordinance cut down “to keep it simple and short” like some similar food truck ordinances are in other Alabama cities.
McMasters agreed with Pike, saying, “It’s about time we did something to move our city forward. I’m tired of other cities doing and then Decatur coming in last with the same idea.”
Billy Jackson is the only councilman left over from the previous City Council, and he said he's against making any changes to the food truck ordinance at this time.
“Right now, our restaurants are struggling every day just to remain open,” Jackson said. “We need to do everything we can to help established businesses, and the last thing we need to do is bring in food trucks so there’s another draw away from restaurants.”
Jackson said he’s also concerned about how COVID-19 health and safety issues would apply to food trucks.
Trey Atwood, owner of Cross-Eyed Owl Brewing Co. on First Avenue Northeast, was involved the last time the food truck ordinance was reviewed because he wanted to host food trucks regularly instead of going to the expense of building a kitchen at his microbrewery.
Atwood said he was successful having food trucks at his business until the coronavirus pandemic when he quit hosting them and the trucks shut down to avoid the virus. However, he feels like the ordinance remains too restrictive.
“Whatever they do to improve the ordinance is helpful,” Atwood said.
For example, Atwood said Madison County recognizes health permits approved by Morgan County, but Morgan County doesn’t recognize health permits approved in Madison County.
“That’s why a lot of Huntsville food trucks won’t come to Decatur,” Atwood said. “They don’t want to spend the extra money to also get a health permit in Morgan County.”
McMasters estimated he’s talked to 90% of downtown restaurant owners, and he said most are OK with easing off on food trucks.
Christy Wheat, co-owner of Simp McGhee’s on Bank Street Northeast and Josie’s Mediterranean Cafe’ on Second Avenue Southeast, said she is fine with relaxing the food truck rules.
“I would not want it across the street from my business in the evening,” Wheat said. “But I’m for anything that brings people downtown.”
The council requested the Planning Commission discuss the food truck ordinance at its monthly meeting last week.
Planning Commission Chairman Kent Lawrence asked for suggestions, and one was to create designated public properties where food trucks can park like Founders Park, Morgan County Courthouse’s Lee Street Northeast parking lot near First Avenue Northeast, and the Morgan County Farmers Market.
However, Pike said he doesn’t want the city just to focus on downtown. He said some other designated areas could be Wilson Morgan Park, Jack Allen Recreation Park and Point Mallard Park. He suggested some zones will have to be fluid to meet the city and food truck needs.
“Wilson Morgan would be a good place for a zone,” Pike said. “Parks and Recreation would have to get involved because these areas are their properties,” Pike said.
Other suggestions made at the Planning Commission meeting:
• Make times when food trucks can operate more consistent such as from 6 a.m. to midnight daily instead of 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. on weekends.
• Require food trucks to notify the Planning Department at least 48 hours in advance, rather than 24 hours, to obtain city permission to operate.
• Make it easier for food truck owners to obtain the number of licenses and certificates required to operate in Decatur.
Lawrence said he will write up the commission’s suggestion and give the members time to come up with more ideas. The Planning Commission will vote on the recommendations in December for presentation to the council in late December or early January.
