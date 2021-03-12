A $7.4 million project that'll remake a downtown corner and finally put all of Decatur City Schools' central office staff under the same roof is on schedule for completion early this summer, a school official said.
The school system is renovating the former Central Baptist Church education building at the corner of Grant Street Southeast and Fourth Avenue to become the new central office.
"(It) is looking like we will be able to start moving in by the end of June," school system Project Manager Lee Edminson said this week.
Consolidated Construction of Huntsville is handling the $6 million renovation of the building, which was valued at $1.435 million when acquired by the school system.
Rick Paler, executive director of the Decatur Downtown Redevelopment Authority, said the main benefit for downtown is the new school office fills a location in which a vacant, dilapidated church building stood for more than a decade.
“What is going to be an office isn’t the attraction, the real appeal for downtown is aesthetically,” Paler said. “There’s not just an empty building sitting there, and so someone might be more willing to locate in the area.”
The school system's move also will allow its current downtown central office to become the site for an Alabama Community College System program.
“We will use the building to produce distance learning content and conduct state-of-the-art technology training and curriculum for the delivery of online content,” said Crystal Brown, a Decatur resident who is a member of the college system board.
She said the community college system is waiting for Decatur school officials to move out of the office on the northeast corner of Lee Street and Fourth Avenue before renovating it. The center will become the base for online services statewide.
“We don’t have final costs for renovation yet, but the ACCS will be making a significant investment,” Brown said. “This will certainly be another great addition to our overall STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) growth and expansion efforts in Decatur.”
The community college system purchased the current DCS central office in February 2020 from developer Jeff Parker for $1.2 million, Brown said. The school system is leasing the office from the state until it moves.
Decatur City Schools paid $200,00 and exchanged two properties valued at $1.235 million, including the current central office, to acquire the old church education building from Parker in 2019. The other building involved in the exchange was the school system's special services building at 910 Wilson St.
---
Staff together
Decatur City Schools has operated for decades with its central office-level departments spread over multiple buildings. Now all central office administrators and staff will move to one building.
“Certainly we felt like from an efficiency standpoint, it was a direction we needed to take,” Superintendent Michael Douglas said. “Probably 35 (central office employees) are spread out over six different locations in Decatur.”
The renovated four-story, 24,000-square-foot headquarters will have double the space of the current central office. It will feature the superintendent’s office and a new boardroom for the school board on the top floor.
Douglas said the size of the boardroom will be double that of the current boardroom at Fourth Avenue Northeast and Lee Street. School personnel can set up the tables and chairs to convert the room for professional development.
Special Services, which is the department that deals with programs for gifted, English Language Learners and students with disabilities and other special needs, will be on the third floor.
The Finance and Human Resources departments are scheduled for the second floor. Registration, Information Technology and its computer servers and Deputy Superintendent Dwight Satterfield and his staff will be on the first floor.
---
Work progressing
Edminson said the project includes a new entrance so visitors know where the front of the building is. On the rear of the building, they’re adding a 3-foot retaining wall and adjusting the grade of the parking lot to meet code.
“For a building built in 1970, the renovations are very minor,” Edminson said. “We do have to replace about 130 single-pane windows.”
He estimated about 75% of the electrical and plumbing work is complete and about 40% of mechanical work has been finished. The biggest issue is the elevator because it’s too small to meet code, he added.
“We’re having to cut back the steel and concrete so there’s room for a larger elevator,” Edminson said.
Central Baptist Church left the property in 2007 and moved to 2801 U.S. 31 South. It sold the old buildings to Emmanuel Church International a year later.
Emmanuel later vacated the property and it sat unused until purchased by Parker, of Parker Real Estate. After no new buyers emerged, Parker had the 87-year-old sanctuary demolished and sold its iconic 30-foot limestone columns in 2016.
Parker saved a two-story, 18,000-square-foot building that housed a fellowship hall and the education facility.
In 2018, Eagle Consulting purchased the top floor of the fellowship hall building for offices.
Parker turned the bottom floor into an event center and culinary kitchen called The Albany, and it is now owned by Ashley Ashwander.
