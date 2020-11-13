Decatur's new zoning codes could regulate the size and design of an accessory structure that can be built in a subdivision, but the regulations under development probably won't make businesses remove strip lighting from around doors and windows.
The latest proposals for the new codes were reviewed at a recent Planning Commission meeting, and commissioners didn't support moving forward with any rope lighting restrictions.
Clarion Inc., a consultant hired in 2018 by the City Council for $195,000, continues to work on an updated zoning and land use plan, and it may be next summer before the city has a final proposed zoning plan for the council to consider, said City Planner Matt Marquis.
Clarion continues to seek input and changes from the Planning Department before it releases a rough draft for public input.
An issue that came to light three years ago involves oversized, detached out-structures like large storage buildings or workshops, said Planning Commission Chairman Kent Lawrence.
“Some of these buildings are bigger than the houses,” Lawrence said. “And some are larger metal buildings like a warehouse, so they’re not attractive.”
During Thanksgiving weekend of 2017, a resident of the Southwest Decatur neighborhood near Chestnut Grove Elementary built a roughly 20-foot tall metal storage building in his backyard behind his home on Cedarhurst Court Southwest. Homes in his neighborhood are valued at over $250,000.
“The detached structure was very large and obstructed all of the views they used to enjoy,” Mayor Tab Bowling said.
The homeowner's neighbors on Vicksburg Drive complained the resident refused to remove the building at their request. They found no avenue to make him remove it.
The building met 5-foot setback requirements, so city couldn’t do anything, and neighborhood covenants and homeowners association rules aren’t enforceable after the neighborhood has aged.
“They originally had an HOA but they weren’t consistent in enforcing their rules,” Bowling said.
Percentage of property covered
The Planning Commission and the Board of Zoning Adjustments have dealt with a number of these oversized buildings through the years, said Planning Commission member Joseph Wynn.
Lawrence said the concern is mainly in the neighborhoods zoned for smaller lots.
“It’s usually not an issue for neighborhoods with large lots and homes because there’s plenty of space,” Lawrence said.
Planning Commission member Eddie Pike said the new rules may have to regulate how tall an accessory building can be and the percentage of the remaining lot it can cover.
Lawrence said a rule allowing only 50% coverage of the lot remaining after the home is built was removed from the city ordinance several years ago. Existing structures would be grandfathered in so this would only apply to new structures, he added.
Lawrence said one area of the new zoning plan that will be different from the current plan is it will include restrictions in the designs and materials for buildings used in some commercial zones.
“You could add these restrictions to residential areas,” Lawrence said.
The commission agreed to pass along its concerns to Clarion so the consultant can include them in the new, proposed zoning codes.
Rope lighting
On the lighting strips issue, Lawrence said he was asked about it by some people who are concerned about aesthetics of the city’s business district. He admitted he knows people are split on this issue.
“Some people don’t like the way it looks, and others think it’s a way to advertise their business,” said Lawrence, who added that the city doesn’t allow the rope lighting to blink.
Lawrence said other cities, like Memphis, Tennessee, have recently banned rope lighting. While businesses with rope lighting could be grandfathered in, Lawrence said the most likely time period is requiring them to remove it is 180 days.
Planning Commission member Forrest Temple estimated a new rule would impact “25 to 30 businesses just on Sixth Avenue” to take down their rope lighting.
Lawrence said that this is a sign ordinance issue and any changes to these rules are always controversial.
Pike and fellow commission member Myrna Burroughs said they’re not interested in dealing with the rope light issue at this time, and the other commission members joined them.
“If the city does streetscape and islands (along Sixth Avenue) so it changes the look of the roads, maybe we will revisit this issue,” Burroughs said.
Clarion presented the first half of its proposed code rewrite to the public in January for an initial review. These parts were general provisions, administration, development standards, and enforcement and definitions.
The second half focuses on the zoning districts and their uses, and the property setbacks.
Marquis said the coronavirus pandemic delayed work on the final half of the project.
