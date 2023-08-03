Susan Gossett, hired last month as one of Decatur High School’s assistant principals, will be working with 11th graders and hopes to prepare them for whatever their future holds after graduation.
“I just want to continue the traditions,” Gossett said, and “see our students be successful and help them reach the next level, whatever that happens to be for them.”
Gossett, from Decatur, said she is the instructional assistant principal and will be working with 11th graders.
“Working with them on ACT preps, helping with reading skills, helping them connect with jobs in the community,” she said. “That’ll be the age where they’ve started thinking about getting jobs and really planning for the future. So, I hope to be able to help them make those decisions.”
Whether her students are planning to go to college, a trade school or get started in the workforce, Gossett said, she wants to help them achieve their goals.
“Not everyone is designed to go to a four-year college,” she said. "It really just irks me when people say that trade school isn’t college; yes, it is. They’ve got to have that training in order to get prepared for a job. You can’t just be a plumber, you’ve got to have that training; training is critical.”
Gossett started her teaching career in Virginia for two years. She then moved to Decatur in 2001 and was a substitute teacher for a year before being hired at Decatur High and teaching ninth through 12th grade English for 10 years from 2002 to 2012.
For three years, Gossett was the International Baccalaureate coordinator for Huntsville City Schools and then the assistant principal at Columbia High School in Huntsville. For the last eight years, Gossett was the assistant principal at Brookwood Middle School in Tuscaloosa County.
Gossett said she went into administration to reach more people.
“I wanted to be able to work with not only students but more with the faculty as well,” she said. “And be more involved in the community and reaching out to parents and things like that.”
Gossett said she is happy to be returning to Decatur High and Decatur City Schools because she is impressed with both.
“The focus on safety, security, instruction is of the upmost importance,” she said. "I truly believe that’s how we can best benefit our students.”
Decatur High Principal Leslie Russell said Gossett is here for the students.
“During her interview, I felt like I could definitely see that relationships were important to her,” Russell said. “I think, as a principal here, ... one of the most important things for me is making sure that, whether you’re a teacher or an administrator, that you form relationships with students.”
Russell said Gossett will bring her knowledge and connections back to Decatur High.
“She already knows a lot of our families; they were thrilled when we hired her,” Russell said. “But also, she has a different perspective from a different school, and I think that’s always good to bring into a school — new ideas or a way to do things differently sometimes.”
Russell said another reason she hired Gossett was because she was experienced.
“She was currently an assistant principal in the district she was at. She was a middle school assistant principal, but she has experience in the high school, too,” Russell said. “She also was an English language arts teacher here at Decatur High School and she had a very good reputation in the district while she was here.”
Russell said Gossett was impressive in her interview.
“She had some knowledge with some instructional curriculum so that’s something we were looking for,” Russell said. "We just felt like that was a win-win for all of us. She had what we were looking for and wanting to move and be part of the Decatur community again.”
Gossett grew up in Decatur and graduated from Hartselle High School. She received her bachelor's degree in English with a minor in Spanish from the University of Alabama. Gossett received her master’s degree in secondary English Language Arts from the University of South Alabama and received her instructional leadership certificate from the University of North Alabama.
