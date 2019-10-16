Decatur’s two new high schools, which cost almost $100 million to construct, have received recognition for their designs.
The North Alabama Chapter of the American Institute of Architects honored the new Decatur and Austin high schools during its annual meeting last month, according to Decatur school board President Karen Duke.
“We are so proud of our new schools,” she said. "Other professionals think they’re great, too.”
Nola Van Peursem Architects of Huntsville designed both schools, which opened for students in August 2018.
AIA North Alabama presents annual design awards to recognize excellence in architecture. A group of architects from Charlotte, North Carolina, served as jurors for the awards program this year.
Three projects were chosen from a field of 18 from across north Alabama, and two of the award-winning structures were Decatur’s new high schools.
Austin High School received a Merit Award and was praised for its use of natural light, as well as the way the building connects indoor and outdoor spaces.
Judges liked the monumental entry and dramatic sequence of communal spaces, and commented that the project shows discipline and restraint, according to Duke.
Decatur High took the highest recognition in the program, an Honor Award. The school also received the “Peoples’ Choice Award” for best project of 2019. Judges commented on the successful integration of old and new, and the dramatic transformation of the campus.
The school system razed Somerville Road Elementary and used the 13-acre site for a new Decatur High as well as demolishing the Decatur High south wing that faces Somerville Road to make way for new athletic facilities that connects to the old school on Prospect Drive.
Principals Johnny Berry at Decatur and Melissa Scott at Austin said one of the things they like most about the designs are the new study rooms, which serve as quiet spaces where students to escape and help each other.
At Decatur, a room originally designed to be a student production center turned into a college-like setting where some of the school’s brightest students receive help with Advanced Placement classes and tutoring to prepare them for the ACT.
It’s called the Academic Center, and the room is intentionally designed not to look like a traditional classroom, Berry said.
“We wanted to give students a quiet place where they could escape to prepare for classes or catch up on work,” he said.
Austin has similar rooms and they have impacted student performance, Scott said, pointing out that the school’s graduation rate and other testing indicators will be up when the state releases school report cards on Friday.
Austin was constructed on a 77½-acre site near Modaus Road and Shady Grove Lane in Southwest Decatur.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.