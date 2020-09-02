A designated districtwide pre-kindergarten facility and more partnerships between schools and businesses to alert students to career options are among the ideas floated by the two new Decatur Board of Education members elected last week.
Both attorney Doug Bachuss and insurance agent Jason Palmer said they’d like to promote the district’s achievements, including rising test and Advanced Placement scores and successes within the EXCEL Center and Career Academies of Decatur.
“I’m a product of this school system and I’m a product of this city, and one thing I would like to see is for everybody to be more positive about the great things we do,” Palmer said.
“The world’s in a crazy place, it’s an election year, we’ve got a lot of things coming up. … No matter where you stand politically, one thing we can all agree on is that education is very important.”
Palmer said he’d like to see a single pre-kindergarten school that serves students throughout the district.
“The pre-K program is a huge contribution to the overall success of the kid. The earlier you can get kids in a pre-K program, the better they’re going to do, the better they’re going to perform,” Palmer said. “I’d like to see a plan that would implement that.”
Supervisor of federal programs Melissa Scott said the Decatur system offers pre-K at 10 elementary schools, with a total of 256 students enrolled as of Tuesday.
Bachuss said he’d like to connect local businesses with Decatur students so they can learn more about various career options that they can pursue after graduating.
Additionally, Bachuss said he will be resigning from several boards he is on, including the Decatur City Schools Foundation board, as well as the Decatur Middle School parent-teacher organization. He said this will give him more time to focus on serving on the school board.
Palmer, who will represent District 5, will replace Donnie Lane, who did not seek reelection after 12 years on the board. Bachuss, who will represent District 3, will replace board president Karen Duke, who did not seek reelection after serving on the board for 20 years.
Returning members
Bachuss and Palmer will join Michele Gray King (District 1), Peggy Baggett (District 2) and Dwight Jett (District 4). King has served on the board since 2008, Baggett since 2016 and Jett since 2000. King, Baggett and Jett all said the main focus of the board at the start of the upcoming term will be educating students during COVID-19, and keeping students and staff safe.
King said her main focus at the start of her fourth term will be ensuring that students’ educational needs are met through the virtual, blended and in-person instructional options offered by the district.
“I am still the same as I was in 2008,” King said. “I still don’t have an agenda. I just seek fairness for all and a quality education for all of our students. I’m here to serve every child in this school district, not one or one group, but every child.”
King said she’s looking forward to working with Bachuss and Palmer.
“Both are familiar with education and the Decatur City Schools system," she said. "They both have children in our system. In fact, I’m looking forward to working with them and it’s an exciting time.”
In addition to COVID-19, Jett said school funding will be an issue the board addresses in its upcoming term.
“I am very concerned about school funding. The people of Decatur have always supported our schools. The board showed that we are good stewards of their money by building two new high schools without any tax increase,” Jett said. “Due to lower tax revenue and increased expenses due to COVID, we are expecting a huge reduction in our budget. I am confident our mayor, council and people will continue to help our schools.”
Baggett said although Duke and Lane will be missed, Bachuss and Palmer have the experience needed to succeed in their new positions.
“We’ve had two great members who are going off and they will be missed so much. With them goes a lot of experience because they have been long-term board members,” Baggett said. “(Bachuss and Palmer) are involved in the community, they’re involved in the world around them (and) they already have some experience with boards and things of that nature. … The first year’s always a little learning curve, and after that they’ll take off.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.