Decatur City Schools community outreach coordinator Bruce Jones says past mistakes do not define an individual, and he wants to emphasize that to students every morning through a program begun this year.
Jones is recruiting fathers and men from all over the city to join a new mentoring group at Austin and Decatur middle schools this year called Dads on Duty, where they will speak with students about their goals for the day and provide encouragement.
"Middle school is a trying time for kids. They're more independent, teachers are not right over them ... . It's a difficult transition for some kids," Jones said. "Having that extra support and having these positive men to provide that extra support is just something that works well."
One of the dads, Jason Williams, was at Austin Middle this month giving students high-fives and showing new students how to get to their classes. His son Jackson is a seventh grader at the school.
“Basically, we just come up here and keep an eye on the kids and make sure there’s no disruptions and that things are going smoothly,” Williams said.
As someone not employed by the school system, Williams said he views the program as an opportunity to reach students who are apprehensive about speaking to school officials about their problems.
“I think it’s easier for kids to come and talk with someone who is not a teacher or a person who is in power that could get them in trouble,” Williams said.
Austin Middle Principal Emily Harris said Jones talked with her over the summer about schools in Texas that have had success with a similar program.
"We wanted ways to get positive role models for the kids," Harris said. "The more grown-ups that can be positive role models, the better."
Williams said he is able to connect with many of the students because he once walked in their shoes, frequently being disciplined when he attended Decatur schools.
“I can connect with these kids because I’ve done a lot of things I shouldn’t have done when I was in school,” Williams said. “I realized that enough is enough and I’m trying to give back.”
Williams said he wants to take advice he learned from Jones about teaching students how to behave and use it to influence students at Austin Middle.
“It’s not where you start, it’s where you finish,” Williams said. “Bruce Jones preaches those words and I firmly believe them.”
Jones said men acting as positive role models in the hallways might influence troubled youths to follow a better path.
"The bottom line is a lot of our kids and a lot of adults might have had a horrendous start, but we get a second chance," Jones said. "Don't count people out because they make mistakes. Don't write them off as a failure or loss. People can have a strong finish, but we have to make sure we're there to help support them when that time comes for that strong finish."
Johnnie Jones Jr. is on duty at Decatur Middle this year, a familiar face to students in his role as the program coordinator for Decatur Youth Services.
“This is just another step to help kids make great decisions and life choices,” Johnnie Jones said.
He emphasizes teaching students the importance of making good choices and “doing the right thing.”
“I tell them, ‘If you see somebody doing something wrong, don’t be afraid to say it’s not cool,’” Johnnie Jones said.
He said this generation's youths must be approached differently than the youths of past generations.
“These kids now see reality a lot more than we did back in the day so you have to be real with kids and not sugarcoat it,” Johnnie Jones said.
So far, Bruce Jones said, 17 people have signed up for Dads on Duty and he is looking for more. He said he has several white and African American mentors and dads in the program, but he also needs Hispanic men to volunteer as well to reflect the diversity in Decatur schools.
