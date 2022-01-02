Decatur native Kelly Thomas has aggressive plans to keep downtown Decatur moving forward.
Thomas, who takes the reins as the new executive director of the Decatur Downtown Redevelopment Authority on Monday, envisions more apartments, more diverse activities, even a grocery store downtown. There should be more reasons for people, near and far, to visit downtown, said Thomas, who fills the executive director’s role vacated by Rick Paler, who retired Friday.
“With my tourism background, I understand that we’re not making money in town if were not putting heads in beds,” said Thomas, 31, who has a bachelor’s degree in marketing and business from Louisiana Tech University. After returning to Decatur in 2012, she worked in sales at two hotel franchises while serving on the DDRA board.
“One of the things I want to focus on is that a lot of people think going downtown is something to do in the morning or afternoon. But we have so many things to do downtown. There is art, museums, entertainment, shopping, restaurants. Things to do for the entire weekend for people who live here and who don’t live here.”
She said through social media and the authority’s website, DDRA will be offering proposed itineraries to increase foot traffic downtown.
“With social media today, we’ll give people a plan of what to do instead of advertising things as single options,” she said. “It gives them an idea for a weekend to visit Decatur.”
She said that might include eating at a restaurant, then trying out ax-throwing at Civil Axe on Second Avenue and the next day going on a walking tour of historic downtown Decatur, shopping and experiencing the singer-songwriter series at the Princess Theatre.
She said working in close partnerships with Decatur Morgan County Tourism, Decatur Morgan County Chamber of Commerce and the Downtown Decatur Merchants Association is vital to attracting new and more faces and businesses downtown.
--
Staying downtown
She expects the Fairfield Inn by Marriott planned along East Moulton Street to be a boon for the downtown region.
“It’s one more piece of the puzzle of what we’re missing,” she said. “We want to get people to stay downtown, walk downtown and spend their money downtown.”
It’s more than just visitors, too, she said.
She wants to be a pivotal part in attracting and keeping young people downtown.
“We’d love to see more apartments and lofts downtown,” she said. “One of the keys to getting young people here is the apartments and rental units. When my husband (Cino) and I got married in 2014, we weren’t necessarily ready to buy a house, but we wanted to live downtown. There wasn’t any adequate rentals available, so we bought a house in Old Decatur near downtown.
“I have seen (the city) lose some young people over the years because we didn’t have the rentals available,” said Thomas, a 2008 Decatur High graduate. She said it would be important that retail shop owners extend their hours to accommodate the increased foot traffic that is expected.
Joey Crews, owner of Shops on 2nd Avenue, said he wants to see all agencies involved in Decatur tourism and downtown development become “best friends.”
“We all need to work as one to do what we can to promote business throughout the city and downtown,” he said. “I’m for having more special events downtown. I will happily stay open longer if the business traffic is there to do so.”
--
Scarcity of men
Another downtown shop owner, Melinda Collier of Pineapples, said there is a serious need to attract more male shoppers downtown.
She said presently downtown businesses don’t offer enough to attract men. “There’s nothing for men to come down here for unless they are coming to eat or shopping for their wife. Men will shop here if there is something for them," she said.
Thomas said she will continue to fulfill the DDRA’s five-year plan set in motion by Paler that includes, in part, 200 new apartments for the downtown area.
She said Decatur is unique with its two separate downtowns, the historic portion along Bank Street and the more retail-oriented Second Avenue Southeast. “We want to market the historic areas and try to make the riverfront more accessible to pedestrians. A grocery store is definitely possible downtown, and it will be needed.”
She said special events such as the Carnegie Mardis Gras Celebration, 3rd Friday and the River Clay Arts Festival are great for the downtown's growth. A huge Christmas celebration is a possible new event for Decatur in 2022, Thomas said.
She called Libby Sims Patrick’s investment in the McEntire project, which includes a boutique hotel, upscale restaurant and café, an important investment to the city, downtown and riverfront. Patrick, a Decatur native now living in Atlanta and owner of one of the nation’s top interior design studios, and her husband purchased the historic 1836 McEntire House along the Tennessee River in 2020 and recently announced plans for the property.
Thomas said her agency will be targeting mixed-use development from the Tennessee River bridge west to Ingalls Harbor.
“We’d like to see some development come in there, apartments, restaurants, entertainment in our five-year plan. That is one of our goals,” Thomas said. “Libby’s development is going to be huge for that piece of the puzzle. We’re so thankful that she has taken that investment on, and she’s preserving a piece of our history. We want to see the river become more accessible to pedestrians with walkways, bike trials. A kayak ramp is in the five-year plan. We want to make the riverfront a place where people want to spend time.”
Thomas said during Paler's 17-year tenure, he has done much of the heavy lifting on downtown projects and plans.
“He did all of the groundwork, laid out all of the initial plans, the hard things, the funding. I get to do the fun part. ... Social media will be a big focus for us,” she said.
“My hope is if we do the marketing correctly, the foot traffic will come. We already have a quality downtown. It is already vibrant and thriving with a huge number of people going there. We can get way more people if we concentrate our marketing efforts.”
Paler said he plans to continue to work on some DDRA projects as a volunteer and knows the downtown’s future is in good hands with Thomas.
“Kelly has been involved with the (DDRA) board and understands marketing and tourism,” he said. “She can take this to another level by marketing what we have done here.
"She’s well respected and a local person who is civic minded. She’s the perfect fit.”
