One of the first tasks for the new Decatur Housing Authority director — a bowling enthusiast who averages 206 per game — is to get her new employer out of the Housing and Urban Development gutter, but her plans for improving and expanding low-income housing go far beyond that.
Taura Denmon, who took the reins of the troubled authority May 1 after 14 years with a housing authority in Louisiana, hopes not only to get past claims by HUD of discrimination and substandard management, but to improve the curb appeal of Decatur’s public housing projects, improve residents’ living conditions and eventually develop affordable housing options in partnership with private investors.
“Every day I’m finding out something new,” said Denmon. “None of it can’t be fixed. It’s all now on a timeline.”
The St. Louis, Missouri, native worked in the business offices of newspapers in Montgomery and Alexandria, Louisiana, before starting her career in public housing with the Alexandria Housing Authority.
The Decatur Housing Authority board hired Denmon in March for the newly created executive director position, and she began her job about two months later at an annual salary of $105,000. Chief Financial Officer Andy Holloway and Building Director Jeff Snead had previously run the authority together, and both retired early this year.
Denmon interviewed with the Housing Authority board twice this winter, once over an internet feed and then in person. Board member Miles Wright said he was impressed with Denmon during her tour of the Housing Authority properties.
“She was very interested in all of the properties and she asked a lot of questions,” Wright said. “Her interaction with the residents was superb. She asked a ton of questions like, ‘How do you like living here?’ She’s very intelligent.”
Wright said Denmon faces plenty of challenges as she seeks to move the Housing Authority forward.
A compliance review letter issued in March 2020 by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development charged the Decatur authority with civil rights violations. The authority was accused of racial discrimination involving tenant assignments to its three apartment buildings for low-income senior adults: Summer Manor, Jordan-Neill and Westgate Gardens.
The Housing Authority board denied the accusations but agreed to a settlement in which it paid out $117,000 to 49 alleged discrimination victims. It also committed to upgrade Westgate Gardens at an estimated cost of $1 million and promised to revise its waiting-list policies.
Denmon said she’s dealt with “a few Fair Housing (Act) issues” in the past “but nothing that has risen to this level. Any time you work at a housing authority, whether the housing authority is right or wrong, you’re going to have Fair Housing issues from time to time.”
She said the challenge for housing authorities is not only to avoid Fair Housing violations, but to handle them properly when a complaint is made.
“In this case, I think the Decatur Housing Authority learned some things in the process,” she said.
Denmon said she wants to make sure the public and the Authority’s residents know that “we’re committed to providing safe, affordable public housing on a non-discriminatory basis. I want people comfortable with coming to Decatur Housing Authority because we are the largest housing authority in this area, other than Huntsville.”
Denmon said many people, some of whom might be eligible for residential options with the Authority, don’t understand public housing or the process of getting housing. She wants people to know the Decatur Housing Authority offices on the top floor of Jordan-Neill Apartments on Wilson Street Northeast are open for questions.
“We’re here; our doors are open,” she said.
Affordable housing
Denmon said all 669 units at Alexandria Housing Authority were affordable housing units, which involve private landlords who benefit from subsidized financing using tax credits and other mechanisms, whereas the Decatur Housing Authority’s units are exclusively public housing under the traditional housing project plan.
Denman describes public housing such as that in Decatur as a “straight HUD housing program” while affordable housing “is a mixed financing. It’s no longer straight HUD. You have investors to go along with HUD funding.”
Affordable housing programs award tax credits to investors who issue bonds that pay for upgrades.
“You are able to go in and rehab all of your public housing units, make them more modern and add energy-efficient appliances, new doors, windows and roofs,” Denmon said.
“The residents benefit from it with all of the modern amenities. The housing authority benefits because we get nice, beautiful new units that require less maintenance and less cost.”
She said HUD processes and evaluates applications from investors seeking to enter the affordable housing market.
Wright said the board looked at the affordable housing program a few years ago.
“At the time, we just didn’t think we could make it work,” Wright said. “We thought we just didn’t have the money.”
Denmon said Decatur isn't ready for affordable housing yet, “but there will be some conversations in the future regarding affordable housing. … We’re in a very strong financial position right now. We just have to determine if it's good for us to do one (affordable housing project), two or even none."
In addition to the recent discrimination settlement, Denmon now heads an authority that in 2019 was labeled by HUD as having “substandard management.” The substandard rating means the Decatur Housing Authority must prepare and adopt a recovery plan. The Authority is working with a HUD-assigned consultant on this plan.
Wright said a major issue for the Housing Authority was its 88.69% occupancy rate last year. Anything below 98% catches the attention of HUD. He said the main reason for the low occupancy rate was “we had several units damaged, primarily at East Acres.”
Denmon said the Decatur Housing Authority “needs to be brought up to speed.” She said the authority struggled in part because it hasn’t made many changes through the years.
“Things are changing,” Denmon said. “And that’s going to make us more efficient.”
Despite the obstacles, Denmon sees a Decatur Housing Authority with lots of opportunity for growth and enhancement.
“Just the small things that will make a huge difference in the lives that we serve,” Denmon said. “For instance, one project we’re working on is central heat and air. Some of the properties have window units and they’re an eyesore as well as an inconvenience. Central heat and air can make a huge difference.”
She said projects as minor as hiding dumpsters behind fencing helps.
“It’s small but it’s appealing to the eye,” Denmon said. “We want to bring a little curb appeal. For so long, right down the street (at a housing project and) you could say, ‘That’s the Housing Authority.’ We want to add curb appeal that you add to your home. We can add some color, something that’s going to bloom on its own every year.”
In addition to supplementing public housing with privately managed affordable housing projects financed through tax credits, Denmon said she would like to see a more robust Section 8 program in Decatur. Section 8 allows low-income residents to rent residences in the private market, with a portion of the cost covered by vouchers issued to the landlord. Decatur has long had a backlog in its Section 8 program, with far more people eligible for the vouchers than available homes.
“The problem is we don’t have enough willing landlords to put their properties in the program,” Denmon said. “We had a discussion with the Section 8 director about reaching out to some of the apartment owners about allowing vouchers in their apartment complexes.”
Denmon said she expects it'll take about 90 days “to wrap my arms around the Decatur Housing Authority,” but she expects it will take at least a year to accomplish some of her goals.
“I’m coming in with fresh ideas,” Denmon said. “… I have a wonderful team around me to help me learn about the Housing Authority, and sometimes there are things I don’t want to know but I find out. We meet every week and those are some of the things we will tackle.”
