As the customers poured into the new Goodwill store's entrance for its soft opening on Tuesday, employee Alexander Maneiro, bounced from customer to customer.
“I love it here. I mean I actually get up in the morning saying ‘I love my job,’” Maneiro said.
In opening the Beltline Road Southwest store, the nonprofit Alabama Goodwill Industries is focused not just on donor drop-offs and retail sales, but on hiring workers with disabilities and other employment barriers.
Maneiro, 40, said he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder in 1994 and has always had trouble getting jobs because of his disabilities. He was at a nearby laundromat when he saw that the Goodwill store was hiring. He said he had no idea they had such a commitment to accommodating people with disabilities and did not expect to get the job.
“To be honest I was looking for any job that would take me," he said. "... I like to work to keep my depression down."
The new Alabama Goodwill store, located in Decatur at 1682-B Beltline Road S.W., in the old Office Depot building, opened its doors Tuesday and has a grand opening planned Thursday at 8:45 a.m. The new store and donation drive-thru will operate Mondays through Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Siarra Higginbotham, the store manager, said the 20,000-square-foot store is staffed by 15 employees.
“Alabama Goodwill is a place where people with job barriers or disabilities can come in here, get job training and feel comfortable," Higginbotham said. "We have a lot of people who come in here and they haven’t been accepted in the past at previous jobs. We want them to feel comfortable here, where they can grow here and possibly get a career down the road or where they can come here and move up within this company.”
She has been working with the company for about a year and a half, and transferred to Decatur from a Goodwill facility in Arab.
“Our missions team does a variety of things for our employees," Higginbotham said. "We provide services as far as school assistance, we help people get their GED. We also provide computer training. There’s a lot of people in the community who are not versed in computers so we provide free training.”
Maneiro said Goodwill is also helping him find a place to live that works better for his disabled family members.
Kathy Taylor, vice president of marketing and fund development for Alabama Goodwill, said the opening of the Decatur store is part of a larger plan to expand into north Alabama.
According to the Alabama Goodwill annual impact report for 2021 the company provided services to 23,481 people in need that year, administered more than 7,400 free digital literacy courses and hired 429 employees. The company received $8.77 million in donated goods in 2021, according to the report.
Glenda Reid, of Decatur, was at the store Tuesday looking for home decorations. She already had one full buggy and was working on filling another.
She said she shops at thrift stores around three times a month and has a rotation of thrift stores she visits.
“I will absolutely be adding this to my rotation. This will be the first one we go to; this is the best (thrift store) I’ve seen in a while,” Reid said. “It’s just the variety they have, it’s clean and they have a huge selection of items in here.”
She also values the assistance Goodwill provides to its employees. She said the addition of the store is a positive for Decatur.
“People could come in here and get double the items" that the same amount of money would buy at a conventional retailer, she said. “It makes it more affordable for people to get their kids ready for school or to furnish their homes.”
