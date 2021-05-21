The new Aldi grocery store on the west side of Beltline Road Southwest is scheduled to open June 3, a company official said this week.
Amy Peters, Mount Juliet division vice president for Aldi, said the store at 1413 Beltline Road will open at the same time the old store in the Plum Tree Center will close.
Aldi’s new store will employ 15 to 20 people. It will have about 12,000 square feet of retail space with four or five aisles.
“The consistent size of Aldi stores across the country is a part of our formula for success,” Peters said in an email.
The new Decatur store will feature open ceilings, natural lighting, environmentally friendly building materials and additional storage for more fresh produce, meat and dairy, Peters said.
Lee Barran, co-owner of Plum Tree Center, said he has not begun seeking a new tenant to replace the grocery store.
--
Cafe building for sale
In other business news, the former City Café restaurant building at the corner of First Avenue Southeast and Moulton Street went up for sale Tuesday. Jeff Parker, of Parker Real Estate, said the property is listed at $249,000.
The restaurant opened in 1933 as Farmers Café. Travis and Edith Letson bought the restaurant in 1969 and renamed it Letson’s Ranch House. They demolished the building and rebuilt it in 1970.
Steve Alred bought the restaurant operation in 1996 and changed the name to City Café. He leased the building from the Letson family.
Owner Brenda Suggs and her siblings inherited the building after the death of their mother, Edith Letson, last year.
Alred closed the restaurant last summer for major repairs and announced in October that he didn’t plan to reopen it. Suggs said at the time she planned to sell the building.
