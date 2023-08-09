City Council's approval Monday of new indoor pickleball and tennis courts at Point Mallard Park will result in the demolition of the 53-year-old T.C. Almon Recreation Center and move the city toward one Parks and Recreation-operated rec center.
The city will build 12 indoor pickleball courts at the site of the old outdoor ice rink at Point Mallard and put four indoor tennis courts at the T.C. Almon location. Razing of the outdoor rink and T.C. Almon won't begin until after October because of several events previously planned at those facilities, Parks and Recreation Director Jason Lake said Tuesday.
Decatur's council voted 4-1 to spend a total of $2.1 million for the two enclosed structures for the sports — $1,134,157 for pickleball and $962,159 for tennis.
Council President Jacob Ladner, who voted for the projects, said the they are a step in an effort to return Decatur to leadership status in recreation facilities that it had in the 1970s. Councilmen Hunter Pepper, Carlton McMasters and Kyle Pike also voted in favor of the projects. McMasters voted remotely because he was ill.
Councilman Billy Jackson said he voted no because he didn’t want to see a community rec center demolished and because the city had more pressing needs.
Demolition of the two sites will take 12 weeks once it starts, and the enclosures will take about four weeks to erect, Lake said during the council’s Aug. 3 work session. The projects will be paid for with proceeds from the city’s $35 million municipal bond sale approved earlier this year.
Lake said Tuesday that officials have had a pre-bid meeting on demolition and hope to open bids next week.
The enclosures, made by winning bidder ClearSpan, are composed of special fabric over a metal frame and have rollup walls, heat in the winter and fans year-round, Lake said. They will be anchored into the courts’ new asphalt for safety, he said.
T.C. Almon Recreation Center was completed in 1970. Its demolition is a move to one recreation center for the city, Lake said Tuesday. Once a new recreation center with a gymnasium, natatorium and walking track is built at Wilson Morgan Park, the Aquadome Recreation Center property will be transferred to 3M Co. through a 2021 legal settlement over alleged contamination. Carrie Matthews Recreation Center has been closed for more than three years because of foundation issues and its future is in doubt because repair costs are estimated at as much as $5 million. The city plans to build a new Decatur Youth Services facility near the Carrie Matthews location.
Lake said he’s not sure what the city will do with Fort Decatur Recreation Center, but Parks and Recreation administration offices will move to the new Wilson Morgan recreation center.
Lake said the goal is to create areas of specialty throughout the city. This helps on maintenance and makes it more efficient in operations, he said.
“Jack Allen is an outstanding complex,” Lake said. “We’re making a lot of improvements at Wilson Morgan and Point Mallard. They all have really good facilities and areas of specialty for recreation in our city.”
He said it’s all about the amount of usage these centers and parks get.
Lake said the new recreation center will not only be in a centralized location, it will also provide the things everyone wants. For example, there have recently been a number of requests for volleyball facilities, which the new rec center will have.
--
New courts
Ladner said after Monday’s council meeting that he is pleased with the approval of the indoor courts.
“I’ve said for three years now that we need to seriously invest in our recreation,” he said. “We need to be a leader in recreation in Decatur like we were 50 years ago, and this is more investment the council is making to get there.”
In comparison, he said the city of Opelika has a 20-plus pickleball court facility and the city is smaller than Decatur.
“We are seeking great community pickleball, great tennis, fishing and basketball,” he said. “We want to make sure we’re investing in new recreational opportunities for both the city and guests, and that is what we are doing.”
Jackson said he voted against building the new courts not because he opposes tennis or pickleball.
“My concern is very simple. I am in favor of the pickleball courts,” Jackson said. “I like the idea. I don’t like the idea of it replacing a rec center that is fully capable at this particular point" with the tennis courts.
“There is nothing wrong with T.C. Almon,” Jackson said. “I don't know that we have gotten any structural analysis that says it’s in bad shape or anything else.”
Lake said that as far as the structure of T.C. Almon he did not see any problems.
Jackson said he was also worried about the lack of public discussion about removing T.C. Almon.
“I’m not familiar with any public conversation,” Jackson said.
He protested the demolition of T.C. Almon as a community recreation center, saying there is no evidence that cities are gravitating toward having one recreation center for their citizens.
“Our council says communities are going to one rec center all-around,” Jackson said. “I called around to Huntsville, Montgomery, Birmingham, Tuscaloosa and Mobile and with these larger cities that is not necessarily the case.”
He said the number of recreation centers in various parts of sampled cities is: Huntsville, 13 with a 14th coming; Montgomery, 12; Birmingham, 21; Tuscaloosa, 5; and Mobile, 9.
Jackson’s final concern was spending so much money on the courts when “we have so many other things in our city that need to be addressed.”
--
Player interest
Lake said Jimmy Johns Tennis Complex at Point Mallard is” just really taking off,” and that city council members “really have a great opportunity to have just a real knockdown tennis center. Even better than what we’ve got.”
With the ClearSpan structure, he said, more courts will be available for tournaments. When the current “bubble” over two existing tennis courts at Jimmy johns is removed, two more courts will be outside and four will be under the ClearSpan structure. He said the current “bubble” facility was donated to the city, and although the city got substantial use out of it, the lights under the bubble are made from the same material as the bubble and have reached the end of their lifespan.
As for pickleball, Lake said there are several former tennis courts scattered across the city that are now being used by the “pickleball community.”
Councilman Kyle Pike said Tuesday the tennis courts are “a big win for the city.”
With the additional enclosed courts, the city will more opportunity to draw more tennis tournaments, he said, which in turn draw visitors and their dollars.
As for pickleball, Pike said he is already receiving positive comments about the city’s decision.
He received positive ones from a handful of people Monday night after the meeting. He’s also seen some positive remarks on social media.
“It’s insane how fast it is growing,” he said of the sport. “My mom plays and she loves it.”
He said the pickleball players really are a “tight-knit community” in part because they play doubles and play in groups.
“So there are a lot of people excited about this,” he said.
He says the city will still keep all of its neighborhood pickleball courts but “to have one in a central area and having that be at Point Mallard is great.”
Pickleball is a mix of table tennis, badminton and tennis. At 20-by-44 feet, a pickleball court is smaller than a tennis court, requiring less running. Players use paddles slightly larger than those for table tennis and a perforated plastic ball. The Sports and Fitness Industry Association says more than 8.9 million people are now playing pickleball in the United States, nearly double what it was five years ago. A 2023 SFIA report said pickleball continued to be America’s fastest-growing sport for the third year in a row.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.