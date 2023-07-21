Let there be light, Decatur officials and residents have long said of the unlit U.S. 31 bridges over the Tennessee River, and they should have their wish by early next year.
The process of getting those lights will cost the city less than feared due to federal environmental funding the City Council this week agreed to accept, but with that funding will come some delays.
“I do think it’s the right thing to do for the city to get those lights working,” said Council President Jacob Ladner. “It’s a safety issue, especially when we have a time change and it's dark at 5 o’clock and we have so many residents that are coming back into Decatur and then residents who work in Decatur and are going back to Madison County.”
The council on Monday agreed to accept $477,189 through the Federal Carbon Reduction Program, which will go toward the estimated $837,140 cost of replacing 78 light fixtures, almost all now inoperable, on the Hudson Memorial Bridges and part of the causeway.
Decatur-area Metropolitan Planning Organization Director Dewayne Hellums on Thursday said the funding was designated for certain carbon-reduction projects. “The LED lights reduce carbon emissions, so that’s why it qualified for the money,” he said. Hellums said his understanding is that the carbon reduction is largely a function of the LED lights using less power than the existing incandescent lights.
The city will be responsible for all costs associated with the project beyond the federal funding amount, Hellums said.
Accepting the federal funds, however, means the city will have to do an environmental study and start over on soliciting bids for the project. City Engineer Carl Prewitt predicts the delay caused by accepting the federal funds will be about two months.
The replaced lighting will run from Market Street Northeast, which runs under the bridges immediately south of the river, to one-half mile north of Riverwalk Marina. No new light poles will be installed, and about three-quarters of a mile of bridge and causeway north of the project area will receive no new lights.
Prewitt said that in addition to the delays caused by accepting federal funds, he anticipates supply-chain problems will also slow the project down.
Once work begins, Prewitt said he expects the project to take three to four months.
“It will go pretty quick once they get everything in. Weather’s going to be a factor in that, of course, but the first part of next year is probably realistic” for when the project will be complete, Prewitt said.
Rodents
Prewitt said his understanding is that the main reason the existing lights, installed 25 years ago, are not working is due to rodents chewing on the wiring.
“The wires are old and need to be replaced and have been tampered with by rodents,” Prewitt said. “What we’re doing is replacing the conduit, replacing the wiring, replacing some of the junctions to try to help keep the rodents out of there. The LED lights are obviously more up to date than the old incandescent bulbs, so those lights should last a lot longer.”
Prewitt said he expects traffic on the bridges to be a primary challenge for the contractor installing the lights.
“Traffic control is always an issue, but when you’re on a very busy highway like that it makes it that much more of an issue,” he said.
Council President Jacob Ladner said he is pleased to see the project beginning to move forward and grateful that Hellums figured out a way to apply federal funds to the project, but he’s surprised the Alabama Department of Transportation last year rejected the city’s request to improve the lighting.
“It’s very frustrating to me that the city even has to do this. This is a state road. ALDOT in my opinion should have been a bigger part of fixing these lights. I sat in a meeting with (ALDOT Director John) Cooper where he didn’t promise that the state would take care of those lights, but he indicated that they would. Then they came back and said that they wouldn’t. That part is very frustrating,” Ladner said.
Ladner said it also makes little sense to him that the city would have to do an environmental study when all it is doing is replacing lights that were already there.
“As a person who has worked in the private sector my whole life, it’s frustrating working in the government. This project is a prime example,” Ladner said. “It’s arguing about whose responsibility it is, and when we come to pay for it we’ve got to do an environmental study to get lights back on. We’re not adding new lights. We’re fixing lights that have already been there.
“It will be a good thing when those lights are back on. But it is a frustrating project and I’m as frustrated as everybody else, including our residents.”
The 78 pole lights along the bridges and causeway were installed in 1998 by ALDOT, and the city took over responsibility for maintenance. From 2002 to 2020 Decatur Utilities maintained the lights, charging the city for its time and materials.
DU in 2015 advised the city the lighting system was at the end of its life span. In February 2020, four DU workers were seriously injured at the north end of the southbound bridge when a Chevrolet Silverado plowed into DU pickups which in turn collided with a boom truck. Two of the workers were ejected from the boom bucket, and two others were injured at street level. All four were there to work on the bridge lights.
Soon thereafter, DU General Manager Ray Hardin advised the city that the utility would no longer maintain the lights due to the safety issues and because of "the increasing maintenance requirements of obsolete facilities."
