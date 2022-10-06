A new music director wants to rebuild the once-successful Calhoun Community College showband, and he has $34,000 in annual scholarships to do it.
Calhoun lured Matt Leder, a 20-year professional trumpet player, to join its faculty this fall from Gadsden State Community College, where he led an award-wining band. Leder also has served as chair of Northern New Mexico College’s Music Department and he served on the faculties of four other colleges.
Leder, 47, a father of three, has been nominated twice for the Grammy for music educators. He didn’t win the first time while the results of his second nomination are pending.
The Calhoun showband thrived at one time under now-retired director Jimmy Cantrell, but it has been reduced to a jazz band and even a small ensemble band in recent years.
Leder said he chose to come to Calhoun "because I see a lot of long-term growth potential. There's also a lot of administrative and community support."
The band has only about six or seven musicians and singers, but Leder plans to build it up to a 15- or 20-piece band that plays family funk, R&B, soul and pop music.
Anthony Cruz, a trombone player from Madison, called the new music "kind of refreshing. Last year, we just played the straight standards. Now we’re playing more pop, funk and R&B.”
Alexander Dowdy, a freshman tenor saxophone player, started playing at Calhoun while still at East Limestone High School. A fan of jazz, Dowdy admitted he initially didn’t like the music change Leder instituted, but now he’s warmed up to the styles.
“We play more popular music now and that will broaden my range,” Dowdy said.
The students said Leder has made a lot of changes since arriving at Calhoun.
“He’s very ambitious,” Cruz said.
Dowdy said Leder is “very energetic,” and he also likes that his new director is willing to talk and listen with him and the other students. He said he introduced Leder to the Valley Conservatory Band in Huntsville.
Leder said the scholarship money will be split among students. The scholarships will range from $500 to $2,000, the amount needed to cover one year of tuition. The students don’t have to be music-tech majors or even musicians. The program will include singers and students who want to focus on sound and lighting.
He said he is also working to revamp the Music Tech Program and its curriculum so there are more options. He said he’s working on creating a music transfer path to a four-year university.
A Pell Grant student, Dowdy is particularly benefiting from the $1,000 scholarship that he is receiving for playing in the showband. He is majoring in music technology with a long-term plan of becoming a music instructor/professor like Leder or a music tech director, he said.
Cruz said he is in his sophomore year, but he expects he’ll be at Calhoun more than two years because the music-technology degree requires at least 40 credit hours. He participates in Calhoun Chorale and is learning to play piano and bass guitar
Leder is also filling up their calendars with performances. Showband practice is Monday and Wednesday afternoon at the Alabama Center for the Arts, where Leder teaches.
Leder went over that schedule at Wednesday’s rehearsal, including reminding band members that they have to start preparing soon for the Christmas holidays.
Samuel Carpenter, a bass guitar player from Athens, is majoring in business but he loves performing. He said he’s hopeful that Leder will eventually have a jazz band to go along with his showband.
“I love the experience,” Carpenter said. “And I get to learn more about music and playing in a group.”
The college is starting a mini-semester on Oct. 15, with the registration deadline set for Oct. 13.
