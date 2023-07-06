The new owner of Cross-Eyed Owl Brewing Co. wants to keep the Decatur business a small community operation.
“What I’m trying to do here because of the way the locals support this brewery is make it almost a community center where people can get together, hang out and talk,” Keith Yager said of Decatur’s first and only microbrewery. “I want to try to make it very localized.”
Yager is one of north Alabama’s first craft beer makers as former co-owner of Yellowhammer Brewing in Huntsville. He completed the purchase of the Cross-Eyed Owl Brewing Co. in May from David and Megan Sparks. It is on the corner of First Avenue Northeast and East Moulton Street.
A Pennsylvania native, Yager moved to Alabama in the early 1990s and worked in graphics for the Huntsville Times for 15 years. He started home-brewing while working at the paper “and it just kind of grew out of control.”
After getting laid off by the newspaper, Yager said he used some of his severance package to become a professional brewer in 2010 when he and some friends opened Yellowhammer Brewing on Clinton Avenue. He was one of the first brewers in Alabama as the state relaxed its rules on microbrewing.
Yager left the Yellowhammer group in 2020 “after the partnership ran its course.” He then briefly worked for Straight to Ale and Rocket Republic in Huntsville.
“I bounced around between a couple of breweries, and I wasn’t taking it very seriously,” Yager said.
A job ad from the Sparks for a brewer at Cross-Eyed Owl caught his attention.
“They were paying pretty well. I was surprised with how much they paid,” the Gurley resident said. “I drove out here for the first time. They offered me the job and I took it.”
This is the third time Cross-Eyed Owl has been sold since opening in 2018. The Sparkses brought the business from founder Henry “Trey” Atwood in October 2021.
“I worked there (Cross-Eyed Owl) for about a year and they were going to close it down so I made them an offer and they accepted it,” Yager said. “The Sparkses essentially saved the brewery twice. They saved it when they bought it, and then they saved it again when they sold it to me. He could have just shut it down.”
Council President Jacob Ladner said it’s good for downtown Decatur that Yager could step in and keep the microbrewery in operation. He said he’s impressed with Yager’s background.
“I think this guy is going to do a really good job,” Ladner said. “I’ve talked to him a couple of times. He seems excited about it and he’s got some passion for the brewery.
“I definitely think it’s something for all ages, but especially your middle-aged family-type atmosphere. People really like it. My brother and his family go all of the time.”
Cross-Eyed is a smaller microbrewery than the other breweries where Yager formerly worked. In contrast, Yellowhammer is now a regional brewery that serves up to four states.
The Cross-Eyed brewhouse is small with a one-vessel system that he said “is really just a one-man brewery.” He does all of the brewing, and he employs a tap-room manager and two tap-room employees.
“It isn’t the equipment that makes the beer,” Yager said. “It’s the brewer that makes the beer. A good brewer can make good beer with a couple of 5-gallon buckets. We’re making good beer down here right now. I’m really proud of the quality we’re producing.”
Yager said he changed all of Cross-Eyed Owl's brewing recipes so “they’re a little more professionally done. I came in here and saw some changes we needed to do and the quality is better now.”
The changes Yager made since buying the Cross-Eyed Owl business are along the lines of focusing on the local community. He did add a beer-engine, which serves English-style cask ale, and an espresso machine “so you can get a shot of espresso with your beer.”
He said he is pulling back on outside production and eliminating cans, except for to-go sales.
“Most of the production will be available at the tap room,” Yager said. “We will still do a little bit of selling to other bars, but just not as much. The profit margins were too small for the size brewery that we are for cans to make any sense.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.