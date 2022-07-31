Kellyn Wilson introduced her 2-year-old daughter Murphy to miniature golf Friday evening on a course with a unique Decatur flavor.
Players aimed for holes-in-one in front of a miniature Old State Bank. They tried to keep golf balls straight on a replica of the Hudson Memorial Bridge. And they navigated underneath a model of the Princess Theatre.
“I think this is awesome, for sure,” said Kellyn Wilson, 29, who moved to Decatur from Chattanooga just a couple of weeks ago. “Coming from somebody who lived in a slightly bigger city, it’s just nice to have something to do on a Friday night, to just get out of the house.”
The course’s 18 holes representing downtown businesses and local landmarks were set up Friday evening in front of the Old State Bank during its 189th birthday celebration that also include food trucks and live music.
Dede Quarry, president of the Downtown Decatur Merchants Association, said she got the idea for the miniature golf course from a similar feature in Huntsville, but she wanted Decatur’s to be better. Quarry also said that Huntsville charges for its course while Decatur’s will be free.
Friday was a rare time this summer when the entire course was set up in one spot. During August, some holes will be on the sidewalks along Second Avenue, and others will be placed on sidewalks at Bank Street. Golf putters, balls and scorecards will be available at various spots and players will walk around downtown to complete a round.
“It’s kind of to help with the foot traffic downtown but also to change the mindset of walking downtown and that it’s not that far,” Quarry said.
The course also is a way to get downtown businesses involved with a community effort, she said.
Brian Canuteson, a five-year resident of Decatur and owner of Elior Art Designs, designed and constructed the seven main holes. In addition to the Old State Bank, Princess Theatre and bridge, they represent the Morgan County-Decatur Farmers Market, the Historic Railroad Depot, the annual Carnegie Carnival and Decatur Morgan County Tourism. He also constructed five more holes for businesses.
“They’re no wider at the base than 22 inches so we could fit them onto the course,” he said of the replicas he designed, “but the tops, some of them go out 48 inches. The highest is like 60 inches.”
The replicas are made from wood and Styrofoam and then painted. There are LED lights inside the Princess.
Quarry said the timing seemed right to develop something like the miniature golf course.
“There’s so much growth going on in downtown Decatur, so much construction. There’s just a lot happening,” she said. “We were like, this is an awesome time because that’s going to get them down there to play, to eat, to shop. And then they’re also seeing all the fun construction going on, so then they’re going to be even more interested.”
Quarry said the game can be played any time and there are designated places to get the putters and balls: the Cook Museum of Natural Science, Tess’ Place, Mellow Mushroom, Cross-Eyed Owl Brewing Company, the Old State Bank and Tennessee Valley Pecan Company.
Wilson said Murphy seemed to enjoy the course Friday.
“I think she’s a little confused by the rules, but I think she likes all the scenes and colors,” Wilson said. “I think we’ll take turns and I’ll get to putt-putt some and then it’ll just be chasing a 2-year-old.”
Wilson said she thinks downtown events like the golfing are great for the community.
“I think it just brings people that may live on different sides of town or people that don’t get out a lot … . I think it’s only good for a city to do something like that,” she said.
Quarry said five more sponsors have signed up to participate in the course. That will make a total of 23 holes, but she said the goal is to have 36.
Each sponsor that had Canuteson design its hole paid $700. Those that chose to design and create their hole on their own paid $175. Decatur Morgan County Tourism paid for the golf balls and putters.
