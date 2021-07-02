Luke Bergeson will become the new principal at Eastwood Elementary, and he'll be replaced as principal at Decatur Middle by Brad Newton, formerly principal of Clements High School in Limestone County.
The Decatur school board approved Bergeson's transfer and Newton's hiring Thursday. Bergeson replaces Elizabeth Hales, whose retirement took effect Wednesday.
Newton, 39, worked under Superintendent Michael Douglas from 2014-17 in the Oneonta School System.
“We’re very fortunate he was available,” Douglas said. “His strengths are building relationships with faculty and staff and data. Those are two of our priorities for our principals. He will be well-received by that faculty, and he’ll know how to grow students.”
The board voted 4-0 to approve the hiring of Newton, an Athens resident, in a special meeting Thursday afternoon.
Newton was principal of Clements High for the past 2½ years. Prior to that, he was Oneonta Middle School principal from 2013-19. He also worked as an agriscience teacher in Blount County for seven years.
“I did middle school before and I feel like I have a good niche for middle school,” he said. “A lot of people think middle school kids are a little strange or hard to deal with, but I find them to be just what I expect them to be. It’s a good transition time for the kids. You’re helping them make decisions about their long-term future, and I think I can have a good impact on them.”
He said his formative years as a product of public education where some students didn’t have much helps him connect with middle school students.
“I like to help kids realize, whatever situation they are in, they can be successful,” he said. “I feel like I’m very successful and very blessed, so I would like to do something for some other people.”
He said he is looking forward to meeting the faculty and staff at Decatur Middle.
“The first thing I will do is get in there and read the culture and see how things are going,” he said. “I don’t want to go in and upset the apple cart for no reason. But at the same time, I think coming in with some fresh ideas tends to get people motivated and makes them feel better about what they’re doing and gets them out of a rut a little bit.
"I will work with the staff to collaboratively build a teaching framework that we will work from. That will drive our instruction and from there whatever our needs are.”
He said time management and organizational skills are keys to being a successful principal. He said he oversees 550 students at Clements High and will have 850 at Decatur Middle.
“I’ve gotten pretty good about being organized and anticipating issues and problems,” Newton said. “You have to put everything you’ve got into the job, but you have to also take a little time to rest and recover and come back the next week.”
Newton and his wife Jenny, natives of Cullman, have two children, Ian, 12, and Ezra, 9.
Douglas said Newton’s starting salary is about $104,000 annually.
Douglas said Bergeson, principal at Chestnut Grove Elementary from 2017-19, wanted to go to an elementary school.
“Bergeson requested the transfer,” Douglas said. “His long-term goal is to do elementary curriculum. He’s done a great job in every position we’ve had him in. He’ll bring a familiar face and stellar reputation to Eastwood Elementary.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.