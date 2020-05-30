Demond Garth will be the new principal at Austin High, his alma mater, and new principals also were hired for Austin Junior High and Austin Middle during a Decatur school board meeting Friday.
“I’m just excited to work with the students and the staff, and just really enjoy being back to Austin High School,” Garth said. “I’m very humbled and honored.”
Garth had been principal at Austin Junior High for the past two years.
Terence Hayden, who is currently an assistant principal at Columbia High School in Huntsville will serve as the principal for Austin Middle School.
Mark Christopher, who is currently the principal of Chestnut Grove elementary school, will replace Garth as principal at Austin Junior High.
Hayden received both his bachelor’s degree and his master’s in education from Alabama A&M University, and he is currently attending the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa for his EdS in secondary education.
Hayden is a Huntsville-area native and graduated from Sparkman High School in 2004. Hayden’s experience as a teacher includes five years of teaching at Lee High School in Huntsville, where he served as the head of the social studies department.
“I’m just really looking forward to being able to serve in a position where we can continue to provide an environment that’s really nurturing and allows students to see their full potential,” Hayden said.
Christopher is a 2000 graduate of Austin High with 16 years of experience as an educator — 15 of which were in secondary education — and he said he is looking forward to returning to a familiar campus.
Christopher said he’s “leaving an absolutely great school and staff” at Chestnut Grove Elementary. “(I’m) excited about the opportunity to work with Austin Junior High staff to continue the great achievements that they’ve been able to do in the short time of being a school.”
Garth was principal at Cedar Ridge Middle (now called Austin Middle) during the 2017-18 school year and interim principal at West Decatur Elementary in 2016-17. The 1996 Austin High graduate was Austin High's head boys basketball coach for eight years before becoming an assistant principal at Cedar Ridge Middle in 2013.
The vacancies for principals at Austin High and Austin Middle were created April 30 when Melissa Scott at Austin High and Anita Clarke at Austin Middle were approved for jobs in the Central Office. Scott will fill the federal programs supervisor spot, and Clarke is taking the supervisor of secondary curriculum spot.
--
Board pay increase
In other business, the school board approved stipends for all system employees and increased board pay 2.5 times the current level for the next term.
Board members currently receive $300 monthly, but that will be raised to $750 monthly for the board that will be elected Aug. 25 and take office Nov. 7.
There had previously been a local law that prevented members from being paid more, but this has recently changed, according to Superintendent Michael Douglas.
“Basically, we looked at surrounding communities and what they pay their boards,” Douglas said of the board’s decision to approve the raises.
The board also voted to provide all Decatur City Schools employees with a stipend that will be $100 after deductions. Douglas said each stipend will cost the system about $115 to $118, with the total cost between $140,000 and $150,000.
Board member Peggy Baggett said the stipend is good for morale.
Douglas said the stipend is a “pick-me-up” for employees.
“We had teachers that were pushing their own kids out of the way while they’re delivering virtual learning,” he said. “We needed to let them know, ‘Hey, we appreciate everything that you’ve done during this very trying time.'”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.