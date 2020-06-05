Three elementary schools in the Decatur City Schools system are in the process of hiring new principals.
Job listings for the role of principal at Austinville, Woodmeade and Chestnut Grove elementary schools were posted to the DCS website on May 29, according to DCS deputy superintendent of instruction Yvette Evans.
As of Monday, Evans said 28 people have applied for the Austinville vacancy, 28 have applied at Chestnut Grove, and 31 have applied at Woodmeade.
The new hire for principal of Woodmeade Elementary will replace Angie Whittington, who is retiring after 14 years as principal.
Tony Willis, who is currently principal of Austinville Elementary, will now serve as supervisor of Accountability and Special Programs for the district’s Central Office.
Mark Christopher was principal of Chestnut Grove for one year, and will move to Austin Junior High School as principal.
