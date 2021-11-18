A new Decatur headquarters for Renasant Bank with an all-glass front could be completed by late next year and will have a dramatic impact on Sixth Avenue revitalization efforts, officials say.
The two-story, 7,700-square foot bank office will be on the south corner of Lee Street Northeast and Sixth Avenue.
“The new location will definitely be a game changer,” Crystal Brown, president and CEO of the Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce, said during a groundbreaking event Wednesday. “It’s going to prove out to be continued growth and development for this area.”
Brown said the new bank and other revitalization efforts will influence Decatur residents to invest in Sixth Avenue and downtown areas.
“This will be a catalyst for future growth and development,” Brown said. “Local residents will see all that is going on, which might influence them to begin their own businesses on Sixth Avenue.”
Brown said construction of the new bank, with an estimated cost of $5 million, will be the biggest project in the Sixth Avenue revitalization so far. The City Council has committed to an $8 million streetscape project for a 1-mile stretch of Sixth Avenue, from Delano Park to the river bridges, but Volkert Inc. of Mobile is still working on plans for the project nine months after unveiling a preliminary proposal.
Brian Cook, CEO of Cook’s Pest Control and chairman of the Cook Museum of Natural Science board, also spoke at the groundbreaking and said he views the revitalization efforts as a vital step in appealing to the younger generations.
“We’re looking at how we can continue to be innovative and relevant to the next generations,” Cook said. “I am glad that we are continuing in the same vein as (the museum). Decatur and those that are part of this community are forward thinking and we are looking forward as to what’s next for this region.”
The site where the new bank will be built is owned by Cook's Properties and was once the location of a Lucky's Supermarket.
Construction of the new building at 119 Sixth Ave. N.E. will begin in early 2022 and will take around 12 months to complete, according to Joe Fuqua, the founder of Fuqua & Partners Architects.
He said the bank is designed to have a "modern" appearance and technology while allowing for a "personal touch."
Tim Lovelace, Decatur market president for Renasant, said the $5 million cost for the building is only an estimate until quotes for materials and work are received.
"We won’t know the approximate cost until we get further into it,” he said.
Lovelace said Renasant Bank does not own its existing downtown building, located at Lee Street Northeast and First Avenue.
“We leased that building, so it will be up to the landlord as to what he wants to do with it,” Lovelace said. “I don’t know if he’ll sell it or lease it.”
Lovelace believes the location for the new bank will help attract new customers.
“With the amount of traffic on Highway 31, we believe it’s a great spot for a bank,” Lovelace said.
Mitch Waycaster, CEO of Renasant Bank, which is based in Tupelo, Mississippi, said the new building will be designed to meet customers’ needs and preferences.
“This new building is simply a reflection of customers and how they want to do their banking,” Waycaster said. “They’re demonstrating that by the use of digital, online banking.”
Waycaster said that when most businesses started interacting virtually with customers as the pandemic progressed, he saw that it was what most of his customers actually favored.
“Services that were a luxury before COVID became necessities during COVID, and in a large part, has turned into a preference coming out of COVID,” Waycaster said.
There will be individuals still working as bank tellers but the bank will also include interactive teller machines (ITMs), which are much like ATMs but with the addition of a video camera and telephone so customers can speak with a service representative.
