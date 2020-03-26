Initial steps were taken this week in the development of three Decatur subdivisions, giving officials hope that the city for the first time in years will soon experience residential growth.
New major subdivisions are planned for McEntire Lane and Central Avenue Southwest, and a minor subdivision will be built at the end of Aspsley Way. The three projects made their first appearance before the Decatur Planning Commission on Tuesday.
This brings to five the number of major subdivisions that have been before the Planning Commission in the last six months.
City Director of Development Wally Terry said subdivisions “take time to come to fruition,” and demonstrate confidence in the city's future even as its economy takes a hit from statewide efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19.
“I’m thankful they believe in our community,” Terry said. “Their developments send a message to other developers that Decatur is a place in which to invest.”
The owners of the properties planned for the new major subdivisions are seeking annexation into the city to take advantage of access to city sewer.
Rich and Amanda Littrell are planning a new subdivision featuring “starter home-sized houses” on 10.97 acres off McEntire Lane.
“They’re planning 1,500- to 2,000-square-foot homes that are a lot like Windsor Place,” City Planner Karen Smith said.
With the help of Jeff Parker, of Parker Real Estate, Floyd Quinnell is planning the first phase of a 20-home development called Wilshire Estates on the east side of Central Avenue and north of Poole Valley Road.
This will be Quinnell’s second development in Decatur. His first development was South Chapel Hill Estates.
“He plans to build starter homes in the target range of $150,000 to $175,000,” Parker said. “He wants to build homes that people can afford.”
The Planning Commission recommended pre-zoning both developments in preparation for the annexation as an R-3, residential district.
A portion of the Wilshire Estates property is in a single-family manufactured housing zoning district and a portion is in a light manufacturing zoning district.
Wilshire Estates also received layout approval for 38.03 acres into 129 single-family home lots.
P&C Real Estate Development received preliminary subdivision approval to subdivide 4.97 acres at the end of Aspsley Way into 12 single-family lots. Smith said the developer plans to build a dozen homes ranging between 1,800 and 2,500 square feet.
The Planning Commission also voted to recommend a B-1, central business district, zoning for 12.5 acres off Old Moulton Road. The site of Cowboys convenient store, it was recently annexed into the city at the request of Yogi and Kenny Patel.
The commission approved the site plan for a 5,000-square-foot storage building on 1.36 acres owned by Jackson Plumbing at 4504 U.S. 31 South. The building will be behind Jackson’s existing building.
