Construction on two new subdivisions likely won’t begin until spring with their developers waiting on the city of Decatur to complete the approval processes and winter weather moving into the area.
City Planner Karen Smith said Wednesday that River Road Manor, a development of the Morris family, and the Black Branch subdivision, a development by Greystone Services, still need preliminary and final approval of their plats by the Planning Commission.
River Road Manor also needs to be annexed into the city. The zoning needs to be set for both subdivisions.
The Decatur Utilities board voted Wednesday to split with the city the $55,272 cost of hiring Pugh Wright McAnally Engineering Services to serve as project manager on the Old River Road sewer extension to the Morris family development.
The City Council is expected to vote on accepting its share of the project management cost at Tuesday’s 6 p.m. council meeting. Pugh Wright McAnally has already done the engineering for the 3,800-foot sewer extension from the southwest side of Alabama 67 to the Morris family property off Old River Road.
"We're excited they (the DU board) offered to share the cost because that's not something they've done before," Council President Paige Bibbee said.
Bibbee said she wants the city to look at either hiring or putting someone on contract to work as a project manager for all of the city's big projects.
"We need someone watching the project and making sure they're done right and on time," Bibbee said.
Jordan Excavating Inc., of Birmingham, won the construction contract with a low bid of $799,317.
City Engineer Carl Prewitt said Wednesday a preconstruction meeting hasn’t been set, and he anticipates it will occur in the next couple of weeks.”
Prewitt said cold weather won’t impact construction, “but rain will.”
River Road Manor has two steps remaining before it can receive plat approval. The City Council is expected to approve the annexation and prezoning of the Morris family’s 19.77 acres at Tuesday’s meeting.
The zoning will be a mixed-use neighborhood district, which allows for smaller lots, but Smith said the lots will be at least 10,000 square feet.
Howard Morris’ family is building the development planned for up to 55 homes. The city’s agreement with the Morris family is the city will build the sewer extension to the development in return for Morris building at least 40 homes.
“We’re just waiting for a few things to be ironed out,” Howard Morris said Wednesday. “Right now, it looks like it’s going to be spring before we’re able to do anything with construction.”
The Morris plan is to build about four spec homes initially. The homes will be 1,700 square feet or larger and will likely range in base cost from $179,000 to $210,000.
Morris said he has not begun selling or reserving spots in the subdivision.
Jeff Parker, who is leading Greystone Services, said he is hopeful the city will approve his plats in November.
“We’ve cleared some trees, but our plats likely won’t get approved until the Nov. 19 meeting (of the Planning Commission),” Parker said. “We will seek (construction) bids after our plats are approved.”
The two phases are divided by a TVA power line. Phase 1 will feature up to 32 estate homes along the river and Phase 2 will feature 42 patio homes along Point Mallard Drive Southeast.
“The response has been much better than I expected,” said Parker, who has begun preselling Phase 1.
Smith said the developers will have to post bonds covering utilities and streets after completing the city’s approval process.
