A rewrite of a proposed dog leash and care ordinance for Decatur is less strict and focuses more on the animal's welfare than the previous version introduced last year, said Police Chief Nate Allen.
The newest version is scheduled for a vote at Monday's 10 a.m. meeting.
Allen said a number of people reviewed and made changes since the initial proposal was introduced in October, including Decatur Animal Services personnel, the Animal Services Board and several rescue groups.
“The new edition is more general and focuses more on the dog’s welfare,” Allen said.
The new proposed ordinance is similar to the previous one in that it generally bans tethering, which means securing a dog to a fixed point.
Like the previous ordinance, it allows the dog to be secured in a residential structure, in a fence or pen, or to an aerial cable line system. The new ordinance, unlike the old one, does not specify how long an aerial cable must be. Also unlike the previous ordinance, this one also allows restraint “using an underground fence or trained behavior.”
The new ordinance places no restrictions on the size of the fenced enclosure or pen that holds a dog. The method of restraint while on an owner’s premises is generally “within the discretion of the owner provided the conditions are humane and do not present a hazard to the animal or the public.”
Astrid McIntosh, of Rescue Rangers, writes in an email that the ordinance, as now written, provides for the safety and well-being of the dogs “while giving the owner adequate flexibility concerning the methods of confinement."
“No longer does it put hard requirements on the dimensions of an enclosure or the specific configuration of the trolley system, as long as the welfare of the animal is not impacted,” McIntosh writes.
It eliminates specific dimensions for dog enclosures that an American Kennel Club representative, in October, called “arbitrary.”
Previously, rectangular enclosures with a width of less than 8 feet would be illegal under the ordinance even though the American Kennel Club argued dogs can exercise more in a long but narrow rectangular pen than in a square pen.
Rescue Rangers Director Melissa Lance said the proposed ordinance gives the animal control officer more discretion when assuring the dog’s health and well-being.
“We’re very happy with the way it is in writing,” Lance said, even though it’s not as restrictive as the dog tethering laws passed recently by Athens and Huntsville.
Dr. Steve Osborne, a veterinarian who serves as the chairman of the city’s Animal Services Board, said the proposed ordinance “doesn’t absolutely eliminate tethering.”
Tethering is "deemed inhumane" and banned except when the owner is outside and in the proximity of the dog, or for the duration of a permit while another method of restraint is being repaired or built.
One criticism of the previous proposal was it could have an adverse effect on low-income residents, but Lance said a trolley/cable line system is inexpensive.
The old ordinance allowed dogs to be tethered for 14 days while another restraint system was being constructed or repaired, but a temporary tethering permit costing $10 in the first instance and $20 for any extensions required. Under the new proposal, a temporary tethering permit has no fee and lasts for 30 days. Most provisions in the new ordinance requiring that a dog be restrained exempt puppies, defined as dogs less than 6 months old.
Osborne said the main focus is to make sure the dog’s health, safety, environment and sanitation are taken care of by the owner.
While requiring most dogs to be on a leash when off the owner’s premises, the new ordinance creates exceptions. A dog need not be restrained “while actively being trained for or while engaging in working functions, legal hunting, sanctioned competitions, or educational exhibitions.” While the new ordinance retains a provision that prohibits subjecting dogs to hazardous conditions, it exempts law enforcement, agriculture, K-9 duties and operational training from the ban.
“In some competitions, the dog has to run beside its owner and that would have been a violation (under the previously proposed ordinance),” Allen said.
