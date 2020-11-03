Clad in sweaters emblazoned with the words “New Way Out” and “NWO,” members of the 4-year-old Decatur-based grassroots organization discussed the importance of community outreach, which will include offering rides to the polls today.
“Whatever our community needs, that’s what we are going to do. We are here for the betterment of the community and serving however we can,” Monte Johnson said.
Today, Election Day, that means providing people with rides to the polls.
“We don’t care who you vote for, just go vote. African Americans, we’ve only really been voting for about 50 years. The generations under us, they don’t grasp why voting is so important,” Calvin Ayers said.
By offering rides to the polls, the men of New Way Out, all in their 30s and 40s, hope to instill in younger generations the significance and gravity of voting.
“We want to let them know it’s a privilege and a right. We haven’t always been able to vote. If you don’t look at it like a privilege, it won’t feel like a big deal,” Billy Horney said.
The nonprofit organization will offer rides from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. to any polling place in Decatur. Individuals in need of a ride can call Johnson at 256-345-7236 or message New Way Out — NWO on Facebook. The drivers will wear masks and practice social distancing.
New Way Out first organized the program last month for the mayoral runoff election. Members Fernando Ford and Ayers pitched the idea to the organization.
“It made a lot of sense. A lot of people don’t have rides, especially the elderly. They may not have family and friends to take them to the polls. That’s where we come in,” Horney said.
Along with offering rides to the polls, the 20-plus member New Way Out organization hosts a community Easter event, runs tutoring and jobs programs, volunteers with the Special Olympics swim meet and provides Christmas assistance.
They have bought back-to-school supplies for children, helped pay utility bills, volunteered as movers and provided temporary shelter for a homeless woman and her children.
“There are a lot of single parents out there who have a job and multiple kids and just need a little help. We are here to alleviate the pressure on some of these hard-working parents,” Johnson said.
This year, the organization’s efforts included providing COVID-19 relief, which included giving away $2,000 in gift cards.
Cornelious Petty, one of New Way Out’s founders, described the organization as “God-given.”
“We are blessed to have members that are so multi-faceted and have different ideas and talents,” Petty said. “Everything we have always done has started with prayer.”
Through the name, New Way Out hopes to show younger generations an option beyond the streets exists.
“All of us work, all of us are fathers, all of us take care of our kids and want to serve the community, the whole community,” Johnson said. “While we do pride ourselves on being young Black men, our group isn’t a Black or white thing. We get donations from all colors and serve all colors. We want to be a positive light in the community and do our part to make this world a better place.”
