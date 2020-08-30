When Woodmeade Elementary’s new principal, Taunya Smith, realized she couldn’t gather all of her students at one spot to introduce herself on the first day of school due to COVID-19 precautions, she decided to get creative. She ended up going from class to class, reading a book and asking her students questions.
“One of the things I asked the kids was, ‘What do you think a principal does?’ And they all named things like, ‘make sure kids follow the rules,’ which is true … and I finally told them, really what a principal does is … take care of everything so the teachers can teach, and you can learn,” Smith said.
Smith, 45, was hired this summer to replace Angie Whittington, who retired after serving 14 years as the principal at Woodmeade in Southwest Decatur.
Smith, a Huntsville native, started teaching 21 years ago after graduating with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Alabama A&M University. She earned a master’s degree and an educational specialist degree, both in instructional leadership, from Samford University. Smith has five years of principal experience, and most recently served as principal of James I. Dawson Elementary in Huntsville before starting at Woodmeade.
“My mother was a teacher,” Smith said. “I was about as familiar with a classroom as I was my home. ... I really, originally, wanted to get away from that because I spent so much time with it. … I just realized, you know, you really can’t get away from your calling in life. You can try; it’ll find you.”
After teaching elementary school in North Carolina for 12 years, Smith returned to Alabama to be closer to family. Growing up in Huntsville, her favorite trips to Decatur included summers at Point Mallard Park and going shopping at Nathan’s Bridal for prom and homecoming dresses.
“I would say my fondest memories of Decatur, I didn’t come over the bridge much but when I did, it was either to go to Point Mallard, which I did every summer, and when I got in high school I got all of my prom stuff and my homecoming stuff from Nathan’s,” Smith said.
Smith’s transition from teaching to working in administration began with a position as an instructional coach for Madison County Schools.
“When I decided I wanted to be a coach it was because I realized I really liked helping other teachers. If I was teaching third grade and they hired a new teacher right out of college, I was always that one that wanted to do all I could to help them,” Smith said. “(Being) an instructional coach kind of opened me up to that background of the school, and how an administrator really supports every teacher in the building.”
Smith described her role at Woodmeade as one of a facilitator, making the lives of her teachers and students easier so they can focus on teaching and learning.
“The teacher doesn’t have time to call about an incident on the playground, or the air conditioner is out, or making sure that the schedule in the cafeteria flows well,” Smith said. “It’s really, how can I serve the teachers in the building so they can teach, how can I serve the families so they can support the teachers and not worry about their children, and how can I support the students so they feel comfortable and have an environment that’s conducive to them learning in the first place?”
Attitude of service
When asked what impact she wants to have on Woodmeade, Smith said she wants to promote attitudes of selflessness and empathy among students and staff.
“If I have an attitude of servitude, my teachers will have an attitude of servitude, my kids will have an attitude of, ‘What can I do to make life better for other people?’” Smith said. “At the end, we all get the end result that we want, and that’s kids that are ready to walk into whatever their purpose is in life, children that understand that we’re all linked together in some way, and that everyone matters, and everyone is important.”
Smith said she wants to emphasize the importance of every employee in the building, from teachers to child nutrition program staff to bus drivers.
“Can you imagine, where would we be without custodians? We have to have a clean building,” she said. “Everybody plays a part.”
Woodmeade’s library media specialist Debra Shelton said Smith has created a positive atmosphere for the building’s teachers and staff.
“She’s very supportive of the faculty and staff, and understanding of the frustrations that are going on with the changes in virtual learning and blended, and traditional,” Shelton said. “She has fit in so well and it’s just been a really smooth transition.”
Woodmeade is one of several Title I schools in the Decatur system, and Shelton said Smith’s experience working as a principal in other Title I schools has made her particularly qualified to lead Woodmeade. Title I schools are those that receive federal funding due to having a high proportion of low-income students.
Education goes on
Tasked with what will likely be a challenging school year, Smith said she’s going to focus on finding creative solutions to problems that may arise.
“We have to think outside of the box, we have to continue to educate children effectively regardless (of the pandemic) … If you’re dealing with dedicated educators, we’re going to find a way to make sure that every child learns,” she said.
“The teachers are finding ways to make sure learning is fun for them … . They’re making sure it doesn’t feel different, that you can still feel the love, care and concern in the building, through the masks, through the shields.”
Smith said Woodmeade was a “well-oiled machine” under Whittington’s leadership.
“My plan is to just continue what’s already been put in place as far as the logistics, the expectations,” she said. “Our main focus at Woodmeade right now is to make sure that ... we close the gaps of instruction that (students) missed when they went home in March. They’ve been gone a long time.”
